Any chance for a coalition now?

A third general election in Israel in 11 months again resulted in neither of the two main blocs winning a majority in the parliament, which comes with the ability to form a governing coalition.In a dramatic turn of events for Israel's political limbo,Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White alliance, tweeted on Sunday that he agrees to Avigdor Lieberman's ultimatum. "We must move forward," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the five demands.Those include a monthly benefit of at least 70 percent of the minimum wage for all seniors living on guaranteed income allowance and transition of control over public transport and commercial activity on Shabbat from the government to local authorities.Lieberman, who served as defence minister in Netanyahu's cabinet, resigned in November 2018 over his opposition to a ceasefire deal with Gaza's Hamas militants., and refused to align with the Likud-led bloc after two previous elections in April and September last year.A 61-seat majority in the Knesset is required to be able to form a government. Lieberman's secular, conservative Yisrael Beitenu party won seven Knesset seats in Monday's election.Benny Gantz's Blue and White bloc with the centre-left Labor-Gesher-Meretz secured 40 seats, as compared to the 58 awarded to the Likud-led bloc and the 15 won by the Arab-majority Joint List.If Lieberman, who has pledged to avoid a fourth election, makes a deal with Gantz,. Lieberman had probably considered this before he rolled out his proposal - and is probably paving the way for a surprise coalition of Arab and Jewish parties.The Joint List, for its part, has unveiled its own ultimatum to Gantz which notably demands that he reneges on his pledge to annex parts of the West Bank. Gantz had previously ruled out a coalition with the Joint List in his quest to form a "Jewish majority" coalition.