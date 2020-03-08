Chapter 1: The Electromagnetic Spectrum and 5g

Chapter 2: The Concerns Around EMF's and 5g

Chapter 3: The Big Wireless-5g Takeover

Chapter 4: Solutions

DB: Mayor Turner, as far as moving forward with innovation and wanting to be the first, has anybody stopped to look at any studies related to potential health effects of increasing the amount of small cells in the city, as well as privacy concerns that the American Civil Liberties Union and others have put out concerns regarding the push towards smart cities?



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: you know, I haven't seen any recent studies on it. I mean the reality is that, umm, if you want to move things quicker, if you want to innovate, you've got an installation that, I mean, the infrastructure is critically important"

DB: is there any concern about the health effects of the increase in small cells?



Hans Vestberg, CEO Verizon Wireless: The studies that have been done over years, has not shown any effects or health effects on the radio signals and there's no difference. There are safety rules on all of it that is regulated by the regulators, how much power you can use.

The 5g Trojan Horse.

Chapter 1: Understanding the Electromagnetic Spectrum

What is 5g?

"Data reported in peer-reviewed scientific publications were contradictory: some indicated effects while others did not," the researchers write. Still, in the end, the expert groups suggested a "reduction in exposure levels, precautionary approach, and further research."

"These results suggest that low-intensity RF fields can modulate the excitability of hippocampal tissue in vitro in the absence of gross thermal effects. The changes in excitability may be consistent with reported behavioural effects of RF fields."

A 2004 study found "an increased risk of acoustic neuroma [tumors] associated with mobile phone use of at least 10 years' duration."



I also found studies that were inconclusive, which found "No conclusive evidence of an association between use of mobile and cordless phones and a meningioma brain tumor". The study discovered "An indication of increased risk" but was not "supported by statistically significant increasing risk", ultimately calling for further studies.

"18 more recent epidemiological studies, provide substantial evidence that microwave EMFs from cell/mobile phone base stations, excessive cell/mobile phone usage and from wireless smart meters can each produce similar patterns of neuropsychiatric effects. Lesser evidence from 6 additional studies suggests that short wave, radio station, occupational and digital TV antenna exposures may produce similar neuropsychiatric effects. Among the more commonly reported changes are sleep disturbance/insomnia, headache, depression/depressive symptoms, fatigue/tiredness, dysesthesia, concentration/attention dysfunction, memory changes, dizziness, irritability, loss of appetite/body weight, restlessness/anxiety, nausea, skin burning/tingling/dermographism and EEG changes."

Dr. Martin Pall: We quit funding, we quit funding the studies of this sort back between 1986 and 1999. We've done almost nothing since then. So basically the US government's been pushing these technologies, at the same time doing absolutely nothing, well almost absolutely nothing, to protect us.

"There was also some evidence of tumors in the brain and adrenal gland of exposed male rats. For female rats, and male and female mice, the evidence was equivocal as to whether cancers observed were associated with exposure to RFR."



The NTP caution that the results should not be applied to humans and the FDA and other government agencies also said that they do not support the conclusions and they do not apply to 5g. [John Bucher, Ph.D.,]



A senior scientist with the NTP said, "The exposures used in the studies cannot be compared directly to the exposure that humans experience when using a cell phone. In our studies, rats and mice received radio frequency radiation across their whole bodies."



The NTP stated that, "The lowest exposure level used in the studies was equal to the maximum local tissue exposure currently allowed for cell phone users."

Melnick notes that, "Dr. Shuren neglects to note that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a part of the World Health Organization, classified radio-frequency radiation from wireless devices as a "possible human carcinogen" based largely on findings of increased risks of gliomas and Schwann cell tumors in the brain near the ear in humans after long term use of cellphones." The IARC designation of cell phones as a possible carcinogen has been highly controversial since it was first issued in 2011.

"Simply claiming that conclusions about human risk cannot be drawn from animal studies runs counter to standard practices of evaluating human cancer risks by public health agencies including the U.S. EPA, NTP, IARC and even the FDA. Every chemical known to cause cancer in humans is also carcinogenic in animals when adequately tested."

Josh Del Sol, Take Back Your Power: Approximately 30 million dollars was invested to see if cell phones cause cancer at levels at or below the allowable levels right and in rats and the answer is that there was a significant increase in schwannomas of the heart and gliomas in the brain and then they dropped it, they just dropped it. So I guess I want to ask the question, like why do you think, now we're getting into speculation here, and we know that Harvard Ethics Department has written about the FCC's being controlled by industry but the FDA? We've heard in other conversations various things about them but like what's actually going on and how significant of a thing is this. The study was done, it showed cancer, and then they just dropped it. Help us to frame this here.



Dr. Ronald Melnick: Well, I can't tell you why they decided as such all I can say is that they decided at this point, or as far as I know, not to do anything about this. This information was actually available in 2016 when the NTP released some of the partial findings because of the potential impact of these findings on the general population. The tumors in the heart and tumors in the brain were known in 2016. If you know, it could be that, they don't want people to think that their cell phones pose a cancer hazard, maybe they have other reasons and I can't say whether or not the industry is having an influence that is certainly a possibility but seems to me that from a public health perspective what you want to do is understand the risk, quantify it, and do something about it, promote precautionary principles.

"5G is an emerging technology that hasn't really been defined yet. From what we currently understand, it likely differs dramatically from what we studied. Consequently, I believe that new wireless technologies, including 5G, should be adequately tested before their implementation leads to unacceptable levels of human exposures and increased health risks."

"We the undersigned, scientists and doctors, recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry. 5G will substantially increase exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on top of the 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, etc. for telecommunications already in place. RF-EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment."

Claire Edwards: "Since December 2015, the staff here at the Vienna International Centre have been exposed to off-the-scale electromagnetic radiation from WiFi and mobile phone boosters installed on very low ceilings throughout the buildings. Current public exposure levels are at least one quintillion times (that's 18 zeros) above natural background radiation according to Professor Olle Johansson of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.



The highly dangerous biological effects of EMFs have been documented by thousands of studies since 1932 indicating that we may be facing a global health catastrophe orders of magnitude worse than those caused by tobacco and asbestos.



Mr. Secretary-General, on the basis of the Precautionary Principle, I urge you to have these EMF-emitting devices removed immediately and to call a halt to any rollout of 5G at UN duty stations, because 5g is designed to deliver concentrated and focused electromagnetic radiation in excess of 100 times current levels, in the same way as do directed energy weapons".

"Small cell towers are being installed in residential neighborhoods in close proximity to houses throughout my district. I have heard instances of these antennas being installed on light poles directly outside the window of a young child's bedroom. Rightly so, my constituents are worried that should this technology be proven hazardous in the future, the health of their families and value of their properties would be at serious risk."

"Current regulations governing radiofrequency (RF) safety were put in place in 1996 and have not yet been reassessed for newer generation technologies. Despite the close proximity to sensitive areas where these high-band cells will be installed, little research has been conducted to examine 5G safety."

Richard Blumenthal: "If you go to the FDA website, there basically is a cursory and superficial citation to existing scientific data saying ''he FDA has urged the cell phone industry to take a number of steps, including support additional research on possible biological effects of radio frequency fields for the type of signals emitted by cell phones.'



So my question for you: How much money has the industry committed to supporting additional independent research — I stress independent — research? Is that independent research ongoing? Has any been completed? Where can consumers look for it? And we're talking about research on the biological effects of this new technology."



Brad Gillen, Executive Director of the CTIA: "There are no industry backed studies to my knowledge right now."



At the end of the exchange, Blumenthal concluded, "So there really is no research ongoing. We're kind of flying blind here, as far as health and safety is concerned."

"Scientists who showed the harmful impacts of tobacco found themselves struggling for serious attention and financial support," [Davis wrote].



Dr. Devra Davis: "For health impacts from wireless radiation, a similar pattern is emerging. Each time a U.S. government agency produced positive findings, research on health impacts was defunded. The Office of Naval Research, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, and the Environmental Protection Agency all once had vibrant research programs documenting dangers of wireless radiation. All found their programs scrapped, reflecting pressure from those who sought to suppress this work."

[ The report states that,] "In epidemiological studies of the population of Ukraine, a connection was established between leukemia in children and cancer in adults, and exposure to EMF at industrial frequencies. Specific injuries under radiowave exposure are development of cataracts, instability in leukocyte make-up of peripheral blood, and vegeto-vascular disorder."

[The committee states that] "urgent measures must be taken because of the inability of children to recognize the harm from the mobile phone use and that a mobile phone itself can be considered as an uncontrolled source of harmful exposure."

Dr. Martin Pall (18:25-19:54): When thinking about radiation you're talking about the individual photons that make it up and the fact is that the individual photons that make up non-ionizing radiation, particularly you know in the microwave and lower frequency ranges, don't have enough energy to influence the chemistry of our bodies. That's true. They don't, but we're not talking about the individual photons. It's the fields as a whole and those fields as a whole put forces on a structure called the voltage sensor that controls these voltage-gated calcium channels and that structure is extraordinarily sensitive to these fields and that's why you get activation of the voltage-gated calcium channels, and why you get excessive calcium in the cell. So, we know why the system works and we know why it's so extraordinarily sensitive. And the industry has been claiming that these fields are not strong enough to do anything but the reason the industry is wrong is because this structure is extraordinarily sensitive to the forces of the EMF's. So this comes straight out of the physics and this is where this is where the physics background that I have has been very valuable, in addition an understanding of biology.

Smart City or Surveillance City?

Matt Cagle, ACLU: (1:50-3:12): When we talk about smart city technology or the Internet of Things in the government context, that what we're really talking about is you know electronics that are maybe small and cheap that can be placed around the city and that essentially can be designed to collect information, whether it's visual information or audio information or information about say whether a parking space is occupied. But before any smart city technology is acquired or deployed, it's really important that a city working with its community determine whether that technology is actually smart for the city to do.



Why do we ask why do we say that? Well, that's because you know smart city technology can be a wolf in sheep's clothing. It can be another way for the government to amass information that it may not have wanted to collect for law enforcement purposes but that might be vulnerable to that sort of use later or that they may not have wanted to collect for immigration purposes but that could potentially be vulnerable to that later. And again, this technology is often going to be collected by companies that have developed it. So it's really important for the city and the community to be on the same page about who's going to own this data as we go forward with this project, who's going to be able to sell this data, and at the end of the day are communities in control of these technologies.

Let's look at another example of a smart city.

"I imagined us creating a Smart City of Privacy, as opposed to a Smart City of Surveillance," she wrote in her resignation letter. "I have to resign because you committed to embedding privacy by design into every aspect of your operation."

A Threat to Local Control

"I do not believe the law permits Washington to run roughshod over state and local authority like this and I worry the litigation that follows will only slow our 5G future," Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Commissioner stated.

"We've lost local control, and this says: 'You know what? We are sick of this and we're not going to just sit here and be bulled over.' We say no; we play our cards out. We've been in lawsuits before," Mayor Robert Storer said during the council meeting.

"While potential health concerns are a huge concern, if that was the basis on which you were making a decision I would be fairly confident to tell you that you would lose, because that's about as clear as the law can get."

A Danger to the Environment

In the report, Bees, Birds, and Mankind, German researchers discuss the effects of this electric smog. "The consequences of this development have also been predicted by the critics for many decades and can now no longer be ignored. Bees and other insects disappear, birds avoid certain areas and are disoriented in other locations," the researchers write.

Chapter 3 : The Big Wireless-5g Takeover

"No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission's regulations concerning such emissions."

Regarding the passing of the 1996 Telecom Act, Alster writes that "late lobbying won the wireless industry enormous concessions from lawmakers, many of them major recipients of industry hard and soft dollar contributions. Congressional staffers who helped lobbyists write the new law did not go unrewarded. Thirteen of fifteen staffers later became lobbyists themselves."

"This shocked me," [Lai says, ] "the letter trying to discredit me, the 'war games' memo. As a scientist doing research, I was not expecting to be involved in a political situation. It opened my eyes on how games are played in the world of business. You don't bite the hand that feeds you. The pressure is very impressive."

So, what exactly is the race to 5g?

Chapter 4: Solutions

So, what would this push back look like and what can we do as individuals?

So all this begs the question: would consumers be so quick to embrace cell phones, Wi-Fi, and 5g, if the wireless industry and their partners in government hadn't silenced critics and corrupted the science? If the public knew this information, would that change their minds? Does it change yours?