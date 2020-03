© Anadolu Agency



Just when we thought the war was over, it is starting to dawn on some London hacks that it has only just begun. Beyond the Red Wall are rumblings of a new revolt, utterly unanticipated by No 10 and overlooked by a liberal media still shell-shocked by the election.A savvy politician like Boris Johnson can still reverse No 10's green strategy, which moved on this week from banning petrol and diesel cars to the revival of onshore wind farms. He must - all the ingredients for another seismic uprising are already simmering.First is the drift towards disaster at the Treasury. With the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, reportedly poised to end the freeze on fuel duty for all motorists, voters are referring to zero carbon asIndeed, the message to voters is sonorously clear - elites have learnt precisely nothing from the past 10 years. In 2008, people paid the price for dysfunction in the banking industry; today they must foot the bill for shortcomings in the energy industry, which is further away from a carbon-free breakthrough than it should be. Still, why tackle the source of problems when you can administer "tough medicine" to the masses?Second is the rising sense that the UK is still being sabotaged by the zealotry of unaccountable elites. Just as the EU establishment derives its legitimacy from the teleological assumption that the future is borderless universalism, the green establishment poised to take its place sees the planet rather than the people as the highest authority. As a result, the country is heading in a direction at odds with the ambitions of ordinary people.In particular, it is becoming disturbingly apparent that the Government prizes green targets over "unleashing" Britain's potential. The cast-iron case for a road-building revolution, for example, clangs a little too harshly against the hollowness of eco-politan sensibilities. Whitehall is genuinely convinced that Red Wall utopia is cycling to work from a rabbit hutch on the outskirts of Birmingham. They find the idea that people might actually aspire to drive to their downtown office from their semi-detached in Dudley, and at the weekends cruise, sunroof down, to the Bullring for shopping, completely ghastly.The gulf in understanding was ever thus. As innovation professor James Woudhuysen alludes to in his writings , after decades of post-war policymaking hostile to the very concept of cars, what with them disrupting the working classes' "community cohesion" and causing urban sprawl, in the Blair era there was the glimmer of intellectual breakthrough. Politicians finally recognised, at least in principle, that post-industrial towns can only be revived if they are an attractive commute from thriving cities.All the more so given how quickly the project to "level up" the country has descended into fatuous virtue signalling. There is a joke going around the North that you can predict the metropolitan mayors' latest gimmick about solar panels and cycling routes based on whatever nonsense Sadiq Khan has tweeted three weeks before in London.People did not vote to "take back control" only to hand that control over to a new generation of fanatical and autocratic elites. If Mr Johnson wishes to win again, he has no option but to U-turn.