Russia will enhance military forces deployed in the Arctic to ensure its sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the region, according to the plan of Arctic development until 2035, signed by President Putin.The document, entitled 'Fundamentals of the Russian state policy in the Arctic',Their main task during the 15 upcoming years will be to prevent the use of military power against Russia. To deter any aggression, the capabilities of the Arctic forces will be further enhanced. Air, water and underwater surveillance systems will also be upgraded as part of plans to repair and build new military infrastructure in the region.The challenges faced by the country include military buildup by some regional players, attempts to revise key international treaties on economic operations in the area, and efforts to discredit Russia's activities in the Arctic. The paper insists that everything must be done to ensure that the Arctic remains "a territory of peace, stable and mutually beneficial partnerships."Another key national interest in the region is theIts rational use is expected to facilitate the economic growth and increase the commercial viability of the Northern Sea Route, going along the Russian Arctic coast from the Kara Sea all the way to the Bering Strait.Russia has been heavily investing in the exploration and development of the Arctic in recent years as other regional players — Canada, Denmark, Norway, and the US — are also looking to lay their claim in the area, due to its rich natural resources and strategic geographical position.