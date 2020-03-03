© Reuters / Carlo Allegri

The sudden resignation of longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews live on air resulted in a spate of theories, with some saying he was chased out by scorned Bernie Bros or Warren fans, while others hail this as another #MeToo victory."Tonight, I'm retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC, and obviously this isn't for lack of interest in politics," Matthews said on his show on Monday,While Matthews' on-air mea culpa was enough to explain the decision for some viewers, many theorized there was more going on behind the scenes, suggesting the pundit became the latest target of the #MeToo movement.Some were convinced the resignation instead had more to do with offending one of the 2020 hopefuls vying for the Democratic Party nomination, perhaps incurring the wrath of the 'Bernie Bros', often decried by the MSNBC host himself. Others insisted he had been 'Warren-ed' by the Massachusetts senator after a "condescending" interview.For many netizens, Matthews' show itself was reason enough to call it quits, after 20 years of "bringing pro-war pro-Wall Street neo-liberal garbage to the American people" - though some were eager to tune in to see the host "meltdown" after Super Tuesday.