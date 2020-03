© Getty Images

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday lambasted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over the critical comments he recently made about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the presidential candidate as "a liar, an ignorant fool or both."Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference, Danny Danon offered a searing rebuke to Sanders for calling Netanyahu a "reactionary racist," according to The Times of Israel "Whoever calls the prime minister of Israel a 'racist' is either a liar, an ignorant fool or both," Danon said as he spoke on the first day of the pro-Israel lobbying group's annual conference. "We don't want Sanders at AIPAC. We don't want him in Israel."Addressing that decision and his past comments about Israel, Sanders emphasized during the Democratic debate in South Carolina that U.S. foreign policy should "absolutely" work to protect the independence and security of Israel.Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, called the remarks from Sanders "shocking." Netanyahu also addressed the remarks, saying, "What I think about this issue is that he is of course wrong, no question." But he added that he would not intervene in U.S. elections.AIPAC was founded in 1963 with a mission of promoting the U.S.-Israeli relationship. In recent years, it has faced consistent scrutiny from progressives over its policy stances and support of Netanyahu. The organization dismissed Sanders's criticism ahead of its annual conference, saying that the senator "has never attended our conference and that is evident from his outrageous comment.""By engaging in such an odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event, Senator Sanders is insulting his very own colleagues and the millions of Americans who stand with Israel," the organization said. "Truly shameful."