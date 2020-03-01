© YouTube / Видео дня

Three people have died and more are in hospital after a birthday surprise at a Moscow party had unforeseen consequences. Video shows dry ice being poured into a pool for effect, inadvertently creating a carbon dioxide gas chamber.The chilling incident occurred at a Moscow sauna late on Friday. Ekaterina Didenko, an Instagram blogger with over a million subscribers, was celebrating her 29th birthday with her family and friends.No-one expected the festivities to turn into a tragedy when the blogger's husband Valentin presented the guests with a surprise treat. The man brought out a large amount of dry ice - solid carbon dioxide - and after everyone donned symbolic 'protection', he poured it into a pool to create the fancy mist effectFootage of the fateful moment emerged online on Saturday. It shows the revelers wearing improvised protective costumes and goggles and gathered by a small indoor pool.The guests then proceed to jump in, with the bravest one submerging himself completely - whileThree people, including Valentin, were left dead in the aftermath of the stunt, while several others remain in hospital. The small indoors location, as well as the large amount - 25 to 30 kilograms - of dry ice used, created a lethal concentration of the gas. The 'protective equipment' the revelers sported proved completely useless, as it didn't include full-body wetsuits and rebreathers.The tragic accident promptly went viral on the Russian-language portion of the internet. Some expressed condolences to the widowed blogger, whose two children are now left without a father. Many others attacked her over the "stupidity" of the stunt and the couple's "ignorance."It remains unclear where Valentin procured such a large amount of dry ice - and some earlier Instagram posts by Didenko suggested that he might have cooked it himself.Russian law enforcement has launched a probe into the accident, which will likely target both Didenko and the owners of the sauna, who were reportedly aware of - but had not stopped - the deadly stunt.