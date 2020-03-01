© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton



Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 performance sparked outrage in the US, with many viewers condemning the sexual nature of the show which was compared to 'soft porn' inappropriate for a family event.The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received a total of 1,312 complaints from outraged viewers condemning the organizers for converting the highly-anticipated sporting event into a "disgraceful and amoral" show.Many stressed that they were forced to switch off the TV to protect their kids from watching "clearly obscene content."The performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami featured veteran pop star Lopez, 50, pole-dancing and knee-sliding toward the camera while touching her crotch.Colombian diva Shakira, 43, belly-danced and performed while bound with ropes.The two singers performed their hits, including 'Jenny from the Block' by Lopez and Shakira's 'Whenever, Wherever', which promptly soared to the top of the iTunes charts right after their show.