© Mark Makela/Getty Images

© Screenshot from reddit.com



By Micah Curtis, game/tech journalist, podcast host, and comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

Reddit seems to have decided that special rules need to be enforced for the most popular pro-Trump subreddit, the_Donald.Like all subreddits, it serves as a forum to share and discuss news, in this case political stories related to the United States president or to his policies. Threads will commonly be created to discuss immigration policy, the media's issues with Trump, anti-socialism rallying calls, and so forth. The most distinctive feature is that the board has always had a strict "no cucks or leftists" policy, meaning they don't tolerate people of the extreme left politically, or people they deem to be political sellouts. It's a sort of He-Man Trump-Lovers club.Recently, the subreddit's moderation team (the people who enforce the subreddit's rules) apparently had much of its staff purged from the website. Reddit administration gives no specific number, but members of the_Donald claim it was over half the moderation team. According to a post in the subreddit , it was due to "approving, stickying, and generally supporting content that breaks our content policy." What exactly these threads were isn't expanded upon.Recently a thread with over 24,000 upvotes had a meme that supported the idea of armed revolution in tandem with Bernie Sanders' campaign.There is a quote from the popular character of Tyrion Lannister from the Song of Ice and Fire novels that states "when you tear out a man's tongue, you are not proving him a liar. You're only telling the world that you fear what he might say." The_Donald's rules are pasted on the side of its webpage, and it's safe to say that the community does not abide by bigotry, violence, or anything of the sort.Posts about 'alt-right' figures such as Nick Fuentes don't gain much traction, only getting 20 to 80 upvotes in the community as opposed to the usual 4,000 or so for a more mainstream discussion.