A journalist for the New York Post has invoked the ire of Twitter after video footage went viral, in which she appears to mock an Indian reporter addressing US President Donald Trump at a formal event."This guy" was none other than Raghubir Goyal, editor of the India Globe and a White House reporter since the Carter administration.One tweet of the interaction alone has accrued over 2.8 million views, with thousands of retweets, likes and of course, furious comments.Some argued that it was just the man's thick accent that Bowden was having difficulty understanding, not any racism. Nobody bought this defense, however."She can't understand him, she's not making fun of him," one Twitter user offered as a defense on her behalf, before being unceremoniously slapped down.A man claiming to be her "close mate and a friend" also got severely ratioed on Twitter for attempting to white knight for her.To add insult to injury, some pointed out that the reporter in question herself penned an article on casual racism, asking readers, "Are you a casual racist?"