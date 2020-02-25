village people
The Village People defended President Trump's use of their songs "Macho Man" and "Y.M.C.A." at rallies and in India this week after a flood of complaints from fans.

"We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump's use of our songs, particularly 'Y.M.C.A.' and 'Macho Man,' the iconic 70's disco group wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President's use is 'perfect[ly]' legal."

The statement comes as other bands have sought to stop the president from using their music, including Rihanna and R.E.M. which recently threatened to take legal action.

"Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music," the Facebook post continued. "Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation."


The Village People's music has been a cultural influence tied to the LGBTQ community, a group that some of Trump's policies have targeted. Last year, the head of the Human Right's Campaign called Trump, "the worst president on LGBTQ issues ever."

It appears those frustrated with Trump's record on LGBTQ issues prompted some of the complaints.

In a statement to HuffPost, a spokesperson for the group added that Trump's use "has nothing to do with gay support of the group."

"The law is the law and there's nothing that can be done to stop Donald Trump use at this time," she said.

Trump is visiting India this week, where the hit song "Macho Man" was played as Trump entered a rally. Other songs by The Village People have also been played at Trump's rallies in the past.