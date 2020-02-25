Society's Child
Village People say Trump's use of their music is legal - they've always been inclusive
The Hill
Mon, 24 Feb 2020 17:42 UTC
"We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump's use of our songs, particularly 'Y.M.C.A.' and 'Macho Man,' the iconic 70's disco group wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President's use is 'perfect[ly]' legal."
The statement comes as other bands have sought to stop the president from using their music, including Rihanna and R.E.M. which recently threatened to take legal action.
"Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music," the Facebook post continued. "Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation."
The Village People's music has been a cultural influence tied to the LGBTQ community, a group that some of Trump's policies have targeted. Last year, the head of the Human Right's Campaign called Trump, "the worst president on LGBTQ issues ever."
It appears those frustrated with Trump's record on LGBTQ issues prompted some of the complaints.
In a statement to HuffPost, a spokesperson for the group added that Trump's use "has nothing to do with gay support of the group."
"The law is the law and there's nothing that can be done to stop Donald Trump use at this time," she said.
Trump is visiting India this week, where the hit song "Macho Man" was played as Trump entered a rally. Other songs by The Village People have also been played at Trump's rallies in the past.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
Recent Comments
Ffs..The whole world knows it wasn't a Russian Buk. Fuk the Buk,we got S400's Good grief,talk about trying to make the evidence fit your story....
"There is no such thing at this date of the world’s history in America as an independent press. You know it, and I know it. There is not one of...
Pete Buttigieg looks amazingly similar to the Mad comic avatar
Ben, by all means. Science doesn’t even know what viruses are. No scientists dont. Let me rephrase that for all of us peeps. "Scientists dont know...
The whole pnac neocon, "greater zionist" plan has gone to shit where it belongs. The zionists are nothing but thug degenerates who do well...
Comment: It's nice to see there are some in the entertainment industry who haven't completely lost their minds. Kudos to the Village People for maintaining their civility and modeling some adult behavior.