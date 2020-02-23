© Official Khamenei website/Reuters



Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took aim at foreign media outlets, claiming they did their utmost to "discourage" Iranians from voting this Friday in the parliamentary election.the supreme leader proclaimed on Sunday.he said.(Covid-19) this Sunday, with authorities shutting down schools and universities in several provinces to contain the spread.Thousands of candidates have been competing for 290 seats in the parliament, known as thein Persian. According to preliminary results,According to Fars News Agency, turnout for the election was 42 percent - almost 20 percent less than the 2016 parliamentary vote.Iran's election was criticized in the US, which has continued its 'maximum pressure' policy since pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Washington announced a new round of sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates.The officials in question were responsible "for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. The Iranian Foreign Ministry hit back, saying the sanctions show "the failure, frustration and defeat of the US regime's policy of maximum pressure."