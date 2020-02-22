Jonathan Watson
Jonathan Watson warned prison counselors that he was going to attack two convicted child molesters if he wasn't moved to a new facility.

And that's exactly what he did. Watson confessed to beating David Bobb and Graham De Luis-Conti with a cane at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California, The Mercury News reported.

Watson first beat one of the inmates, and when prison guards didn't respond to the attack, he said he found a second "child trafficker" and beat him.

Guards only found out after Watson led them to the scene of the attack, Watson wrote in his confession, the newspaper reported.

The attacks happened on Jan. 16. Bobb died the same day on the way to the hospital. De Luis-Conti died three days later, KSEE reported.

Both were serving life sentences for aggravated assault involving children under the age of 14, the Mercury News reported.

Watson wrote shortly after his transfer to a dorm-style ward at the prison that a "child molester" moved into his group. He did not name the person but wrote "Molester #1" would watch PBS Kids, taunting the other inmates.

Two hours before the beatings, Watson told a counselor that he needed to be transferred to the higher security area, in a single-person cell, because was going to attack one of the other inmates. Watson wrote that the counselor "scoffed and dismissed me."

Watson went back to his area.

"I was mulling it all over when along came Molester #1 and he put his TV right on PBS Kids again. But this time, someone else said something to the effect of 'Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?' and I recall saying, 'I got this.' And I picked up the cane and went to work on him," Watson wrote in his confession according to the Mercury News.

Watson had served 10 years of a 50-year to life sentence for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death the time of the beatings, the Times-Standard reported.

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison holds more than 5,400 prisoners, according to the Times-Standard.