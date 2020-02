© California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/AP



Jonathan Watson warned prison counselors that he was going to attack two convicted child molesters if he wasn't moved to a new facility.Guards only found out after Watson led them to the scene of the attack, Watson wrote in his confession, the newspaper reported The attacks happened on Jan. 16. Bobb died the same day on the way to the hospital. De Luis-Conti died three days later, KSEE reported Both were serving life sentences for aggravated assault involving children under the age of 14, the Mercury News reported Watson went back to his area.Watson had served 10 years of a 50-year to life sentence for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death the time of the beatings, the Times-Standard reported The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison holds more than 5,400 prisoners, according to the Times-Standard