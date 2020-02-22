© AFP 2019 / Omar Haj Kadour

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released a video of how Syrian forces repelled militants near the village of Nerab, west of Sarakib in Idlib province.Footage taken from a drone shows the destruction of terrorist armed vehicles, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers and pickup trucks loaded with weapons.On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that militants supported by Turkish artillery had breached the defence positions of the Syrian army near the villages of Qmenas and Nerab in Idlib. A Russian Su-24 jet opened fire on the militants, helping the Syrian troops repel the advancing fighters. The Turkish Defence Ministry later reported that two Turkish soldiers had been killed and five injured in an air attack in Idlib, adding that over 50 Syrians had been killed as a result of return fire.