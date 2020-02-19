Murphy
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)
President Trump took aim at Chris Murphy after the Democratic senator for Connecticut admitted to meeting with Iran's foreign minister.

"I saw that there's this Sen. Murphy met with the Iranians. Is that a fact?" Trump asked reporters Tuesday. "I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like, to me, a violation of the Logan Act."

The law makes it a criminal offense for unauthorized individuals to negotiate with countries that are hostile toward the United States.

The president said he heard about the news just moments before he met with the press. Murphy said earlier Tuesday that he had a secret meeting in March with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"I met w the Iranian Foreign Minister in Munich. It's dangerous not to talk to adversaries, especially amidst a cycle of escalation," Murphy said.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin blasted the senator's decision, suggesting he violated the Logan Act. "Did leftwing Trump-hating senator, Chris Murphy, violate the Logan Act by meeting secretly with Iran's foreign minister? Did he interfere with American foreign policy?" Levin asked, following up with more questions. "Will there be a special counsel and ethics investigation? How about an expulsion proceeding? Are the media in a frenzy over this act of disloyalty? Inquiring minds want to know."
Murphy has previously requested that Michael Flynn be investigated for Logan Act violations.