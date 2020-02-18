The wizards at the DNC know this. Impeachment was their last real hope. That's why it was rushed through and so shoddily done, they didn't have anything substantive. And all it did was cement Trump's base to him more thoroughly than it was before

But, that's the worst possible result. Because, the most important thing to Bloomberg, Hillary and those they represent is that the illusion of choice between globalist dirtbags remains in place. This is the true face of Democracy in the U.S.