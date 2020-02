© Reuters / Jim Bourg

former Hillary Clinton operatives

Google and a dodgy "election security" nonprofit are reaching out to Democratic campaigns with free security tools, even offering to activate them. After the Iowa debacle, campaigns should be wary of DNC insiders bearing gifts.Candidates would be wise to think twice about accepting the seemingly-generous offer, or any other "free election security" bait, especially after the disaster of the Iowa caucuses.While Shadow was supposedly "vetted for cybersecurity and technical considerations" by "third-party experts," many of the security "experts" peddling their services to the Democrats areAnd of course the 2020 Democratic National Committee, which insisted Iowa use an app to report results instead of calling them in by phone for security reasons, is positively bristling with insiders left over from 2016.Defending Digital Democracy, the "security experts" Iowa Democrats were already paying to train volunteers in electoral "worst case scenarios," is - unsurprisingly, given the name - run by the same Clinton and Romney staffers who sit on Defending Digital Campaigns' board, Robby Mook and Matt Rhoades.The links between the various groups are extensive and complex enough to fill several articles, but looking at their financial backers is instructive. Shadow and DDC were both bankrolled by LinkedIn co-founders - Reid Hoffman provided the startup capital for Shadow's parent corporation Acronym, while DDC's treasurer and largest donor is Allen Blue. Hoffman also provided the financing for "disinformation experts" New Knowledge's phony Russian bot operation in Alabama in 2017, which - if its own numbers are to be believed - handed the traditionally-red state's open Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones by weaponizing fear of Russian meddling.- it was his inability to recognize "phishing" that led to the Clinton campaign's emails being spread all over the internet by Wikileaks in the runup to the 2016 election.Some naive individuals might question whether party insiders would really try to steal another primary after the catastrophe of 2016 handed Trump his victory. But those responsible for that trainwreck were never punished, defending themselves in court with the rationale that party bylaws allowed them to pick candidates in smoke-filled rooms should they so desire.Worse, last week it emerged that Buttigieg staffer Emily Goldman has signed on to the Nevada Democratic Party as "voter protection director" - a full-time position - now that Nevada has dropped the Shadow app for its own caucus.Yet calls for DNC chair Tom Perez to resign, motivated by all these scandals and more, have fallen on deaf ears. Knowledge of the metastasizing conflicts of interest within the party has merely circulated on social media to the point where few in its progressive wing believe a fair election is possible. Inviting Google - which was 100 percent in the bag for Clinton in 2016, according to whistleblowers and researchers alike - and yet another Russia-obsessed, insider-heavy "election security" group to install free "protection" in one's campaign infrastructure is inviting the local foxes to install security for one's shiny new henhouse.