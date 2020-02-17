Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Antarctica increasing heat, Arctic increasing ice - Earth's poles behaving strangely
Adapt 2030
Sun, 16 Feb 2020 22:48 UTC
Sources
Reader Comments
Latest News
- WikiLeaks demands answers as Twitter account LOCKED ahead of Assange extradition hearing
- Censorship is the way that any dictatorship — and NO democracy — functions
- Egypt: Great Pyramid exposed after tiny robot explores mystery shaft in Queen's Chamber
- India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks in Pakistan on Kashmir
- Iran will only negotiate with US if Washington returns to nuclear deal, lifts sanctions - Rouhani
- NSA whistleblower Binney: There was no Russian hack, despite Stone prosecution claims
- Prince Andrew's links to alleged pedophile and rapist fashion tycoon Peter Nygard revealed in new abuse scandal
- 'A little bit of excitement at no extra cost': Sanders quips after TOPLESS anti-dairy protesters steal show at Nevada rally
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Revealed: Swiss Islamic State cell members plotted major terror attack in 2019
- 'Just Free Prostitutes:' Controversial Russian priest equates 'common-law wives' to unpaid sex workers
- Division within the ranks? J Street calls for Democratic Israel support group DMFI to take down Sanders attack ad
- Best of the Web: Report on Ukrainegate, and why there will never be a real investigation
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Antarctica increasing heat, Arctic increasing ice - Earth's poles behaving strangely
- Electricity 'out of thin air' developed by scientist
- 'Conscience-free journalism is great career choice': Guardian mocked over failure to mention Assange in 'press freedom' article
- Syrian Army makes big advances against terrorist enclave in Syria, liberates multiple towns near Aleppo - Turkey-Russia talks approach
- EU nations bicker over Libya arms embargo fearing warships would encourage migrants to cross Mediterranean & FLOOD Europe
- Barnard College student stabbed to death, 14-year-old boy charged with murder
- Buttigieg thinks flooding small US towns with immigrants is a great idea
- WikiLeaks demands answers as Twitter account LOCKED ahead of Assange extradition hearing
- India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks in Pakistan on Kashmir
- Iran will only negotiate with US if Washington returns to nuclear deal, lifts sanctions - Rouhani
- NSA whistleblower Binney: There was no Russian hack, despite Stone prosecution claims
- Prince Andrew's links to alleged pedophile and rapist fashion tycoon Peter Nygard revealed in new abuse scandal
- Division within the ranks? J Street calls for Democratic Israel support group DMFI to take down Sanders attack ad
- Best of the Web: Report on Ukrainegate, and why there will never be a real investigation
- 'Conscience-free journalism is great career choice': Guardian mocked over failure to mention Assange in 'press freedom' article
- Syrian Army makes big advances against terrorist enclave in Syria, liberates multiple towns near Aleppo - Turkey-Russia talks approach
- EU nations bicker over Libya arms embargo fearing warships would encourage migrants to cross Mediterranean & FLOOD Europe
- Buttigieg thinks flooding small US towns with immigrants is a great idea
- Democrat-controlled VA government rejects Northam's assault weapons ban
- IDF blames Hamas for catfishing IDF troops with bathroom selfies - Twitter mocking commences
- Saudi Arabia responds to military jet downed by Houthis with airstrikes killing 30 Yemenis
- Outrage as Downing Street adviser backs EUGENICS, mandatory birth control and drugging children
- UN report says "unlikely" Yemen responsible for Saudi oil attack, Iran slams US' baseless accusations
- Bloomberg campaign downplays, but doesn't deny reports he may take Hillary as running mate
- 50+ US military vehicles arrive in Syria from Iraq - reports
- Pentagon to divert $3.8 billion from its budget to build more of Trump's border barrier
- "Remember what unites us": Lavrov calls out NATO for stoking tensions in Europe
- Censorship is the way that any dictatorship — and NO democracy — functions
- 'A little bit of excitement at no extra cost': Sanders quips after TOPLESS anti-dairy protesters steal show at Nevada rally
- Revealed: Swiss Islamic State cell members plotted major terror attack in 2019
- 'Just Free Prostitutes:' Controversial Russian priest equates 'common-law wives' to unpaid sex workers
- Barnard College student stabbed to death, 14-year-old boy charged with murder
- Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape/murder convicts on March 3
- Toxic dump: First-world electronics scrapyard in Ghana puts THOUSANDS at risk of cancer
- A desperate Biden attacks Sanders for not disowning 'supporters' who harassed a Latino union
- Best of the Web: Confused Irish columnist: 'Shock election victory for Sinn Fein was a one-off protest vote against globalisation - Little to do with nationalism'
- After attending a Trump rally, I realized Democrats are not ready for 2020
- Famed atheist biologist Richard Dawkins sparks Twitter row with 'eugenics would work for humans' argument
- SOTT Focus: Existential Angst Over 'Westlessness' at Munich Conference: Globalists Blame Nationalists For THEIR Role in West's Decline
- SOTT Focus: RT Interviews Mikhaila Peterson About Her Father's Benzo Detox Treatment in Russia: "He's Better Than I've Seen Him in 6 Months"
- Zero-emission champion Tesla permitted to keep building Europe's 1st Gigafactory... by clear-cutting woods near Berlin
- Best of the Web: Syrian Army captures long-time jihadist stronghold in west Aleppo - City finally free of terrorists' shelling attacks
- Mum found guilty but spared jail for calling trans woman 'pig in a wig' on Twitter
- 'Manslaughter via the press': UK tabloids under fire for Caroline Flack reporting following TV presenter's death
- From clothes to condoms: Coronavirus is threatening global consumption in ways you never knew were possible
- Bezos does his bit for apartheid: Amazon forcing Palestinians to list themselves as Israelis to access free shipping
- To Dr Jordan Peterson: You are NOT an addict and we need your help
- Egypt: Great Pyramid exposed after tiny robot explores mystery shaft in Queen's Chamber
- Flashback Best of the Web: Canada has a momumental Ukrainian Nazi problem
- 5,200-year-old grains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange, climate was warmer and more humid
- Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
- Last mammoths plagued by genetic defects
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Electricity 'out of thin air' developed by scientist
- New electronic state of matter discovered
- The mycelium revolution is upon us
- Sex is binary: Scientists speak up for the empirical reality of biological sex
- Arrokoth: Secrets of farthest space object ever visited revealed by NASA
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- New nanosensor detects cancer biomarkers in a single drop of blood
- Race, gender affect teachers' perceptions of students' ability
- Betelgeuse dimming, astrophysicists speculate on supernova potential
- 'Drone dome': Video shows Israel's laser weapon capable of blasting UAVs out of the sky
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Antarctica increasing heat, Arctic increasing ice - Earth's poles behaving strangely
- Storm Dennis, 2nd-strongest bomb cyclone on record in North Atlantic, causes severe flooding in UK
- India's birds suffering dramatic population declines, warns scientific report
- Ice balls appear on Lake Michigan beach, wash up 'by the thousands'
- 2 men killed in large avalanche in Colorado
- 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County, California
- Half a million mussels found dead on New Zealand beach
- Giant ice wall appears on China-Russia border lake, over 20 meters tall
- Six-meter-high snow blankets northwestern Iran
- UK braced for record flooding as Storm Dennis dumps month's worth of rain in 24 hours
- At least 15 birds found mysteriously dead on road in Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Record wind gusts of 159 mph hit Iceland
- Saudi Arabia shivers from unusually cold weather as the temperature drops to -5°C
- Boy dies after having throat ripped out by Rottweiler in Ukraine
- Storm Dennis raging towards Britain becomes a 'bomb cyclone' that is 'one of the strongest ever seen in the Atlantic'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 100 year snowstorm Middle East as Earth's atmosphere bends
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- Unusually heavy snowfall in Kurdistan region of Iraq blocks border crossing, main roads
- Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupts in nighttime explosion
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- Sometimes a placebo is not a placebo
- CBC office tries veganism for a month to find out if it's healthy. It's not
- Herd immunity: A false rationale for vaccine mandates
- Ebola may help fight against brain tumors - study
- Scientists discover protein that stimulates development of lung cancer and melanoma
- Water, the essential nutrient
- PCRM urge FDA to promote plant-based diet on Viagra labels
- How to prevent coronavirus? Start smoking
- Football star goes vegan after watching 'Game Changers,' goes back to eating meat and dairy; plant-based diet left him unable to train properly
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Expert in Leaked Analysis: 'This is Just a Severe, Localized Common Cold'
- AHDB clashes with BBC over 'eat less meat' claim
- An Alzheimer's treatment fails: 'We don't have anything now'
- Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
Quote of the Day
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
Recent Comments
Yes, Bill Binney tells the truth, but the rest of the criminal US govt. and the MSM will continue to push the Russia hacked the US lie. Trump...
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also added that Iran is not a threat to any country, but that it seeks to preserve its own security. And that is why you...
Wanna see what eugenics leads to, just look at Jews. The price for a few bumps up the IQ ladder is stumped, deformed bodies, big ugly noses,...
I don't see a ring on that guy's finger, so how the f*ck would he know?
"We turned E. coli into a protein nanowire factory," he says. I wonder how the E. coli feels about this? All the sudden shitting out strands of...