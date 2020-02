© AFP / Alexander Nemenov

Race for the 'Triumf'

Sanctions bluff?

The S-400 advantage

Shishir Upadhyaya is a former Indian naval intelligence officer. He is a contributor to Jane's Defence Weekly and Jane's Navy International, and author of 'India's maritime strategy; balancing regional ambitions and China.' Follow him on Twitter @Shishir6

The S-400 'Triumf' air defense system is taking the globe by storm. After NATO member Turkey, India is next in line and even Iraq is reportedly interested, despite US threats of sanctioning anyone who buys weapons from Moscow.The $5 billion deal signed in 2018 will be moving ahead despite US warnings that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under the CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), which President Donald Trump signed in August 2017 as part of a wider program aimed against Russia.The versatile missile system has been around since 2007, but in recent years emerged as a must-have for any nation with serious military aspirations - and not just traditional buyers of Russian arms.Saudi Arabia and Iraq are the latest countries which have taken keen interest in the 'Triumf.' Riyadh was offered the S-400 following the September 2019 drone attack on the kingdom's oil fields - apparently carried out by the Houthis from Yemen, although the Saudis have blamed Iran.Clearly, the Patriots didn't stop the drone attack. Nor was that the first time that Saudi Patriots failed. In March 2018, at least five Patriots apparently missed , misfired or were not operated correctly, when Saudi forces tried to intercept a barrage of rockets targeting Riyadh. However, in deference to US interests, Saudi Arabia is yet to sign a contract with Russia. Instead, Washington has deployed troops and additional air defense systems in the region.Iraq is reportedly also considering the purchase of S-400s, but is yet to formally begin consultations with Russia."There have been no appeals from the Iraqi side about the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, but there is interest in them," said Russian ambassador to Iraq, Maxim Maximov. "We always say that we are ready to continue to assist the Iraqi government in strengthening the country's defense capabilities."Turkey, though a NATO ally, received its first S-400s last summer, and is expected to have the systems online sometime this year. Washington reacted strongly, blocking Ankara from purchasing US F-35 fighter jets for which it has contracted.Interestingly, Washington has not sanctioned Beijing over the S-400 purchase, though it had imposed sanctions earlier for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia.Nor have sanctions been implemented against India, despite numerous threats to do so by the US. This might be in part because New Delhi has sought to placate Washington by considering the purchase of American NASAMS II (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) for protection of the national capital region against ballistic missiles.It is also worth noting that India plans to deploy its S-400s along its northeastern border, facing China.The S-400 has a good pedigree, coming from the family of S-200 and S-300 air defense missile systems. It made its debut on the world stage in 2007, when it was first put into service of the Russian armed forces.However, it has yet to be tested in battle, unlike the US Patriot Pac-2, manufactured by Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin's THAAD.Another reason why many nations prefer the S-400 is that buying weapons from the US government involves cumbersome processes and time-consuming regulatory hurdles.All of this adds up to clear evidence that the S-400 is "triumphing" over other air defense systems globally.