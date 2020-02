© AFP/Twitter/Abby Martin



"direct violation of the First Amendment. It's not only about the right to boycott and the right to participate in peaceful political action, it's also about the right to just have free speech, especially on college campuses."

"There's a stark hypocrisy going on when it really isn't about free speech at all. When you look at these laws... to protect certain kinds of speech and block out other kinds of speech, it's really about what kind of speech you want and what kind of speech you don't want."

"no independent contractors will have to forfeit their civil liberties and constitutional rights in order to just work in the state. These are laws that should never have been passed in the first place. This is the fault of state legislatures that have passed these laws in direct violation of the US Constitution."

Slated to give a keynote talk at a media literacy conference at Georgia Southern University later this month,mandated under a 2016 Georgia law barring the government from hiring contractors who boycott Israeli products or associate with the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Martin told RT"I was not anticipating this whatsoever," she said. "I was aware of the issue - I've talked about how over two dozen states have employed this measure for independent contractors - but I just never connected the two."Declining to sign the pledge, explaining that pro-Palestine activism is "central" to her work, the university swiftly called off Martin's talk."I think that's really interesting, becauseMartin said, calling the censorship aWith right-of-center organizations like the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and the Heritage Foundation pushing 'free speech acts' on college campuses across the country to protect conservative speakers, Martin said the anti-BDS laws are clearly hypocritical, wielded to blot out certain viewpoints and control the public narrative around Israel.Shut out of Georgia Southern University solely due to her political views,The former RT host said she's "confident" about the case, hoping it will mean thatThere is hope for the suit. Last April, a Texas judge blocked the state government from enforcing a similar anti-BDS law,Martin faces an uphill battle, however, with many forces arrayed against her cause - in the US and beyond. With the Israeli prime minister's office admitting in a tweet this week that Tel Aviv has "promoted [anti-BDS] laws in most US states," overturning the legislation could mean competing with a powerful foreign lobby, in addition to fighting it out in the courts.