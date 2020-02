© GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

The Virginia House of Delegates passed a package of gun control proposals Tuesday on a near party line vote.The proposal passed the House 51-48, with all Republicans , and several Democrats voting against the bill. The legislation includes a ban on the sale of several firearms defined as "assault weapons," including the popular AR-15.This is the second gun control package approved by the House in recent weeks. The legislature passed legislation late last month that included universal background checks , red flag laws, and a law limiting citizens of the Commonwealth to one firearm purchase a month. Both bills now head to the state senate, where Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 majority. Second Amendment rally in the state's capital of Richmond drew roughly 22,000 attendees.