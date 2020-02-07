Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose." John Maynard Keynes - The Economic Consequences of Peace 1920 "And when we see that we've reached that level we'll begin to gradually reduce our asset purchases to the level of the underlying trend growth of demand for our liabilities." - Jerome Powell January 29, 2020.

REALity

Wealth is largely a function of the wages we earn

The wages we earn are predominately a function of the growth rate of the economy

What is Inflation?

"One of the most pernicious of these issues in our "modern and sophisticated" intellectual age is that of inflation. Most people, when asked to define inflation, would say "rising prices" with no appreciation for the fact that price movements are an effect, not a cause. They are a symptom of monetary circumstances. Inflation defined is, in fact, a disequilibrium between the amount of currency entering an economic system relative to the productive output of that same system."

"And when we see that we've reached that level we'll begin to gradually reduce our asset purchases to the level of the underlying trend growth of demand for our liabilities."

When hedge funds demand billions to leverage their trading activity

When Apple, which has over $200 billion in cash, borrows money to buy back their stock

When you borrow money to buy a car, the size of the economy increases but not permanently as you are not likely to buy another car tomorrow and the next day

© Data Courtesy St. Louis Federal Reserve

The Wealth Scheme

This scheme works like all schemes by keeping the majority of people blind to what is truly occurring. To perpetuate such a scheme, the public must be convinced that inflation is low and their wealth is increasing.

"Since then, inflation measures have been tortured, mangled, and abused to the point where it scarcely equates to the inflation that consumers deal with in reality. For example, home prices were substituted for "homeowners equivalent rent," which was falling at the time, and lowered inflationary pressures, despite rising house prices.

Since 1998, homeowners equivalent rent has risen 72% while house prices, as measured by the Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index has almost doubled the rate at 136%. Needless to say, house prices, which currently comprise almost 25% of CPI, have been grossly under-accounted for. In fact, since 1998 CPI has been under-reported by .40% a year on average. Considering that official CPI has run at a 2.20% annual rate since 1998, .40% is a big misrepresentation, especially for just one line item."

© Data Courtesy St. Louis Federal Reserve

© Data St. Louis Federal Reserve

Summary