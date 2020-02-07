Society's Child
Cruise ship quarantined in Japanese port of Yokohama with at least 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus - UPDATE
RT
Thu, 06 Feb 2020 00:17 UTC
Around 3,700 people face at least two weeks of quarantine aboard the cruise ship - the Diamond Princess, now docked at the port of Yokohama - as health screenings continue. Those with symptoms have been moved to medical facilities for treatment.
Only a fraction of the ship's passengers have undergone tests so far, making it unclear whether more cases will be detected, with 10 of the 71 test results received on Thursday coming back positive.
The new infections on the locked-down cruise ship bring the total number of cases in Japan to 45, among 28,000 confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in China's Hubei province, where the outbreak originated. Nearly 600 people have died from the virus.
The first infection aboard the Diamond Princess involved an elderly man from Hong Kong who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he disembarked from the ship in late January, stoking fears that other passengers may have been exposed to the illness, which can spread from person-to-person.
Frightening first-hand accounts - as well as photos and videos - from passengers on the quarantined ship have emerged online, with one noting they could hear "painful coughs" of others aboard the vessel in nearby rooms. "Of course I'm worried about myself, but I'm afraid for the crews who are carrying meals and cleaning rooms,"said the passenger, who has remained anonymous.
As the disease toll continues to climb, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signaled earlier this week that the country could expand travel restrictions on foreign nationals who have visited China recently, with the PM noting "the situation is changing by the minute" and that officials were "open-minded on what measures to take."
See Also:
Reader Comments
expat in chile 2020-02-06T16:43:04Z
Wow, what better lab for studying the virus than a quarantined cruise passenger ship with 3700 onboard.
HashAttack2 · 2020-02-06T17:20:34Z
The good news is that in the UK we are safe from the Corona Virus ... the government PHE has found a cure!
T he observant may recognize this as the same anti-dote that can allow you to avoid catching Novochok whilst feeding ducks
Avoid #corononavirus tips. Use a tissue, throw used tissues away. Wash your hands and that includes using soap![Link]
Common sense advice from @PHE_UK
T he observant may recognize this as the same anti-dote that can allow you to avoid catching Novochok whilst feeding ducks
Recent Comments
Have to agree with SOTT's comment. In spite of his less than stellar performance as president, Carter has turned out to be a good, honorable man...
Just like fracking's usefulness is dependent upon a heightened price of oil, relative to the cost of retrieving it, am I the ONLY ONE who's...
Thanks for the analysis. Somebody is making money in China, don't worry, there's plenty of luxury cars and officials with garages of cash.
Go Syria. Help FUKUSrael's Empire fall! RC
'Learners', not students. Interesting. Granted, very sad event. But can anyone tell me WHY the West should still keep importing / allow smuggling...
Comment: RT reports that as of February 5th, China confirmed a fatality count of 564 from the virus. With total confirmed cases nearing 28K, the majority of them in Hubei, China is expanding its quarantine efforts, having locked down dozens of cities and placing travel restrictions on tens of millions of citizens across several provinces. Despite reports of breakthrough treatments, the WHO has downplayed the reports, claiming there are 'no known effective therapeutics'.
See also:
Infections aboard the ship have now tripled to 61: