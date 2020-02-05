© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin

Europe's economic penalties against Russia have had no impact on the growth of the country's economy, French politician Jean-Pierre Schevenman said, adding that the idea of ​​isolating Russia turned out to be wrong.The country has reoriented its international trade, in particular towards China, the special envoy said, while noting Moscow's trade ties with Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Turkey.According to him, Russia's bilateral trade with France currently stands at €15 billion. Russia-Germany trade volume is at around €60 billion, he said.Relations between Russia and Western countries have declined dramatically over the past six years, after economic penalties imposed by Washington were supported by Brussels.