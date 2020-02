Pamela Carr's husband delivered some stunning news Sunday morning: He wanted a separation after nine years of marriage. The 68-year-old Carr's response was equally shocking: She pulled out a taser and repeatedly zapped her 73-year-old spouse, Florida cops allege.As the couple argued over the separation, Carr "pulled out a taser and drive stunned him several times," according to a criminal complaint charging Carr with aggravated domestic battery, a felony. The court filing does not indicate whether Carr's husband was injured as a result of the tasing in the couple's Clearwater home. Carr, police say, admitted to tasing her husband , but "claims it was in self defense."Seen right, Carr was released from the county jail Sunday night after posting $1000 bond. A judge has ordered Carr to have no contact with the victim and has barred her from possessing firearms and ammunition. Carr will be allowed a one-time visit--in the presence of a law enforcement officer--to retrieve her belongings from the couple's residence in the Serendipity mobile home community.