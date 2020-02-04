Pamela Carr
Pamela Carr's husband delivered some stunning news Sunday morning: He wanted a separation after nine years of marriage. The 68-year-old Carr's response was equally shocking: She pulled out a taser and repeatedly zapped her 73-year-old spouse, Florida cops allege.

As the couple argued over the separation, Carr "pulled out a taser and drive stunned him several times," according to a criminal complaint charging Carr with aggravated domestic battery, a felony. The court filing does not indicate whether Carr's husband was injured as a result of the tasing in the couple's Clearwater home. Carr, police say, admitted to tasing her husband, but "claims it was in self defense."

Seen right, Carr was released from the county jail Sunday night after posting $1000 bond. A judge has ordered Carr to have no contact with the victim and has barred her from possessing firearms and ammunition. Carr will be allowed a one-time visit--in the presence of a law enforcement officer--to retrieve her belongings from the couple's residence in the Serendipity mobile home community.