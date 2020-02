© Unknown



Solomon's Apple MacBook laptop and computer bag, valued at around $1,800, were stolen from his 2019 Toyota SUV parked at 1776 F St. NW, across from the White House's Eisenhower Executive Office Building. No windows were broken, and there were no other signs of forced entry. Authorities suspect the thief or thieves used an electronic jamming device to open the car door lock.

"It's a pretty professional job, but it's probably just a coincidence. It was probably just a street criminal searching for pass codes," he added. "Or it could be someone searching for my Ukraine stuff. We don't know at this point."

"I'm the only [reporter] who ends up having his records released. It makes me wonder whether it's a political payback, because a few months ago, I wrote a story exposing the fact that Chairman Schiff had met with Glenn Simpson at the sidelines of the Aspen Institute at a time when he shouldn't have been having contact with Glenn Simpson. It feels like a political payback."

On the night before the Senate impeachment trial began, someone broke into veteran Washington investigative journalist John Solomon's car, which was parked near the White House, and stole his laptop, according to a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by RealClearInvestigations.Solomon said in an interview. He said he was preparing to launch a new podcast and news site at the time.Though the laptop has since been recovered, the investigation is still open.MPD spokesman Sean Hickman told RCI.Break-ins are rare in the high-security area where the crime occurred, just outside the White House perimeter, andIn the early evening of Jan. 20, the police report states:Solomon said that, other than the bag, nothing else was stolen from his car, including cash he used for the Metro.The contents of the bag had been dumped out on a picnic bench near the FDIC building so there is no known video surveillance footage that can be reviewed. Authorities described it as one of the few "dark spots" in the area.Solomon, who noted thatsays he is working with computer forensics experts toHe said of the break-in:An award-winning investigative reporter,in recent months.He added Solomon's phone call history in a spreadsheet he compiled in the footnotes section of the report,in The Hill newspaper to help President Trump "push false narratives" about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton, as well as Biden's attempts as vice president beginning late 2015 to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a gas industry oligarch whose company paid his son millions of dollars.Solomon, who previously worked for the Associated Press and Washington Post, suspects Schiff was singling him out as part of a political smear campaign.Solomon said in a recent interview with Fox Business News anchor Lou Dobbs:Congress had been investigating Simpson, whose opposition research firm Fusion GPS was hired by the Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Trump in 2016. Simpson hired former British intelligence officer and FBI informant Christopher Steele to compile the discredited Trump-Russia "dossier" the Obama administration used to spy on a Trump campaign adviser. Some of the spy warrants were declared invalid because the government made "material misstatements" in obtaining them, according to a new court order An Obama holdover, Yovanovitch was ousted as ambassador last May after Solomon reported that she tried to block investigations into Ukrainian meddling and corruption tied to the previous administration. She subsequently testified before Schiff's impeachment committee. On Friday it was reported that she had retired from the State Department.