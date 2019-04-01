Puppet Masters
Solomon and Carter: It's time to question Obama and Clinton about FISA warrant abuse
saraacarter.com
Mon, 01 Apr 2019 16:59 UTC
Levin asked Solomon what President Obama knew during the time his Justice Department was seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrant to spy on Carter Page, a member of the Trump campaign team.
Levin, who was the deputy attorney general to Reagan's top lawman Edwin Meese, said that if such an occasion presented itself in the 1980s, Meese would have "taken a car right over to the president to fill him in."
Watch the interview:
"Is Barack Obama the only human being on the planet who didn't know anything [about the warrant to spy]?" Levin asked.
Solomon said Obama needs to be formally interviewed by the feds on what he knew and when he knew it.
"Why wasn't [Obama] interested in Russian collusion before the election but [was interested] after the election?" he asked.
Solomon said Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) should also be interviewed to see how much she knew about the contact between former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson and ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele.
Simpson, who worked at the time for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, reportedly worked with Steele to compile the disputed "Trump dossier."
Carter added that Obama's United Nations ambassador, Samantha Power, is not often mentioned in regard to the collusion case, but that the Ireland native should be asked why she "unmasked" hundreds of individuals during her tenure.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- New study on pre-natal brain development blows up old ideas about girls and boys
- Mathematician Granville Sewell: Devolution is natural, evolution is not
- Son of the head of MI6 dies in accident in Scotland
- More than just THC: Pharmacologist looks at the untapped healing compounds of Marijuana
- Patrick Cockburn: How the Islamic State's brutal project was finally overthrown, and what might come next
- MSNBC's Maddow keeps spinning Russian collusion hysteria, even as her OWN NETWORK corrects her
- What you need to know about sugar beets
- Twitter reinstates anti-abortion movie account after sparking outrage with unexplained suspension
- Dear America, you cannot be pro-freedom and pro-forced vaccinations at the same time
- Rand Paul rages on Russiagate hoax: "Officials must be asked under oath what Obama knew, and when?"
- There are still delusional Democrats hoping and praying that Mueller will save the day: Stop it
- In 1999, it was Yugoslavia in the crosshairs of the imperialists. Now it's Venezuela
- India's 'Project Insight' in full force, searches social media for unpaid taxes
- Solomon and Carter: It's time to question Obama and Clinton about FISA warrant abuse
- 'UK is most deeply flawed democracy in the West' - Ken Livingstone on chaos in Parliament
- World's top oil producer, Saudi Aramco, was 2018's most profitable company
- Taxes of Ukraine's Poroshenko show his income jumped 10,000% thanks to Rothschild Trust
- Former Deputy Asst. Attorney General: Kim Foxx faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted of corruption
- 'Your resignation would do perfectly': Social media backlash to PM May's knife crime proposals
- Devin Nunes has ample cause to submit a criminal referral for CIA Director John Brennan
- Patrick Cockburn: How the Islamic State's brutal project was finally overthrown, and what might come next
- MSNBC's Maddow keeps spinning Russian collusion hysteria, even as her OWN NETWORK corrects her
- Rand Paul rages on Russiagate hoax: "Officials must be asked under oath what Obama knew, and when?"
- In 1999, it was Yugoslavia in the crosshairs of the imperialists. Now it's Venezuela
- India's 'Project Insight' in full force, searches social media for unpaid taxes
- Solomon and Carter: It's time to question Obama and Clinton about FISA warrant abuse
- 'UK is most deeply flawed democracy in the West' - Ken Livingstone on chaos in Parliament
- Taxes of Ukraine's Poroshenko show his income jumped 10,000% thanks to Rothschild Trust
- Devin Nunes has ample cause to submit a criminal referral for CIA Director John Brennan
- Recording exposes top Trudeau aide leaning on Canadian Attorney General to drop case
- Economy minister forecasts 'zero growth' for Italy this year
- Best of the Web: Collective punishment? Zuckerberg's call for internet regulation is aimed at competitors - analyst
- Alleged Khashoggi killers received training in US
- 'Her heart is not in The Bronx', and neither is she - AOC's constituents turn against her
- Netanyahu's spokesman under fire for calling Gaza protesters 'ISIS women'
- Bezos investigation suggests the Saudis obtained his private data for blackmail purposes
- Fmr French spy suspected in failed Congo hit-job found shot to death in parking lot
- New leaks: Cory Booker says he & AIPAC president 'text message like teenagers'
- Europe's migrant crises: Accidental or predesigned?
- Ridiculous political theater: Self-declared Venezuelan 'interim president's' wife meets Miami leaders, receives key to county
- Son of the head of MI6 dies in accident in Scotland
- Twitter reinstates anti-abortion movie account after sparking outrage with unexplained suspension
- Dear America, you cannot be pro-freedom and pro-forced vaccinations at the same time
- There are still delusional Democrats hoping and praying that Mueller will save the day: Stop it
- World's top oil producer, Saudi Aramco, was 2018's most profitable company
- Former Deputy Asst. Attorney General: Kim Foxx faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted of corruption
- 'Your resignation would do perfectly': Social media backlash to PM May's knife crime proposals
- 'We don't want chlorinated chicken': What Brits think of possibly 'crashing into US' post-Brexit
- Catholic priests publicly burn Harry Potter books, Hindu symbols and other 'sacrilegious' items in Poland
- Inside the suspicious rise of gay hate crimes in Portland
- Incredible Louvre art installation left in shreds by visitors hours after completion
- More tears? Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo samples fail India's quality tests
- Anti-vegan protester gets arrested after eating a raw squirrel at vegan market - a week after eating pig's head
- New York City's minimum wage law is killing a once-thriving restaurant scene
- New York City's 2020 budget set to include 'congestion toll,' mansion tax & ban on plastic bags
- 'It was a nightmare': Man first on scene of London stabbing reveals victim's agony during knife rampage
- The globalisation of ethnonationalism
- China: Second factory explosion in a month leaves 7 dead
- Jayda Fransen, ex-Britain First deputy leader, convicted for hate speech
- Spain: Vox party leader wants Morocco to pay for anti-migrant wall. Sound familiar?
- Neanderthal cannibalism was probably a sign of desperate times
- US asked Chile to extradite arms supplier who sold weapons to Iraq in deals 'set up by the CIA'
- Rafi Eitan, spy at center of Israel's great uranium heist from the US
- New Ramses II's temple palace uncovered
- New theory says fat, not meat may have led to bigger hominin brains
- The founding fathers' first encounter with jihadist pirates - 233 years ago
- The Six-Day War and the Golan Heights: Israeli myth-making versus the historical record
- Flashback: The 50-year occupation that began with a lie: Israel's Six-Day War
- Unearthed relic in Turkey shifts metallurgy's origin story
- 'Sorry, we didn't know it was invisible': How an F-117 stealth jet was downed during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia
- Humans in Australia 120,000 years ago? Evidence disputed
- Flashback Best of the Web: Parenti: NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999 wrapped up 'rational destruction' of Yugoslavia
- Secret internal memo warned 17 years ago that Bush's Iraq invasion would create a "perfect storm"
- Pilgrims came from afar to 'worship at Moses' last stand' in Jordan
- 20 years on: RT documentary reveals the toxic legacy of NATO's 1999 bombing campaign against Yugoslavia
- Why did US defense giant Northrop Grumman test a 75yo Nazi prototype stealth bomber?
- Secret report reveals how NATO war against Gaddafi could have started in mid-80s
- Unknown ancient Mesopotamian city discovered in Iraqi Kurdistan
- Ancient monkey bone tools pushes back date for human migration into jungles
- The first farmers were direct descendants of hunter-gatherers and not migrants, new study reveals
- New study on pre-natal brain development blows up old ideas about girls and boys
- Mathematician Granville Sewell: Devolution is natural, evolution is not
- Killer robots already exist
- Denying the neuroscience of sex differences
- Asteroid G6478 now has two tails and scientists think it's breaking apart
- 'Technoference' - The disruptive impact of mobile phones
- These giant viruses have weaponised CRISPR against their rivals and bacterial hosts
- Information Realism: Why physics is pointing inexorably to mind
- Michael Behe responds to Prof. Lenski: Most random mutations ARE damaging
- Designer organelles bring new functionalities into cells
- Quantum machine appears to defy the push to disorder - remembers its ordered state
- Bio-engineered blood vessels that are self-sustaining
- Michael Behe responds to his Lehigh colleagues: Molecular machines really are machines
- Michael Behe responds to his Lehigh colleagues on the true likelihood of degradative mutation
- Like mountaineers, nerves need expert guidance to find their way
- Scientists 'clear' Alzheimer's plaque from mice using only light and sound
- Microsoft using manufactured DNA-based data storage
- New, massive storms forming on Neptune
- Ben Shapiro interviews Stephen Meyer about intelligent design
- 'Enhanced' geothermal plant implicated in South Korea's second most destructive earthquake
- Seven-year-old boy mauled by cougar near Lake Cowichan, British Columbia
- Lightning bolt kills 2 students, injures 2 others in Ganjam, India
- Freak storm in Nepal kills 27, injures hundreds
- Coldest night in years for Australia's south east
- 'Hey winter you're early!' Snow falls at Perisher and Thredbo ski resorts in Australia
- Floods wash away homes in Peru
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: US Midwest floods - Flooded corn must be destroyed not sold
- Latest study shows an increase in levels of Fukushima-related contamination in Alaskan waters as Tokyo reassures the world all is well with 2020 Olympics
- Mass death of krill near Powell River, British Columbia
- Flooding threatens more than a million private wells in U.S. Midwest
- Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits near the coast of Ecuador
- Hail as large as golf balls pummels parts of Florida
- Horrific video shows pit bull kill Pomeranian before helpless owner's eyes in New York
- Fresh flash floods kill 17 in Afghanistan, worsen already desperate situation
- More than 1 million acres of U.S. cropland ravaged by floods
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits New Britain island, Papua New Guinea
- Whales swimming in Long Beach Harbor, California for over 1 month is unusual behavior, experts say
- Whale's carcass spotted off Torrey Pines' coast - 2nd off Southern California recently
- 1100 dead and mutilated dolphins have washed up on France's Atlantic coast so far in 2019 - UPDATE
- South America - Thousands affected by floods and landslides in Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia
- Large green meteor fireball captured blazing through Florida night sky
- Green meteor fireball captured by amateur photographer over Tasmania
- Meteor fireball seen in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Streaking fireball, believed to be meteorite, spotted over Gadsden County, Florida
- Meteor fireball spotted over parts of New York State [VIDEO]
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor exploded over Russia's Far East in December last year - Blast was 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima
- Meteor fireball falls in Russia's territory
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- More than just THC: Pharmacologist looks at the untapped healing compounds of Marijuana
- What you need to know about sugar beets
- The brain needs animal fat
- Questionable study which found low-carb diets dangerous cleared of collusion with EAT-Lancet, despite obvious collusion
- The role of the CDC in America's 'Medical Deep State'
- World Happiness Report: Americans are unhappy and the opioid epidemic may be a factor
- Phage therapy: Are viruses the best weapon for fighting superbugs?
- Pine Bark Extract: Pycnogenol treats Psoriasis, Hemorrhoids & Hypertension
- Will the internet's war on Anti-Vaxxers work?
- The truth about Wasabi
- Johnson & Johnson prevails in New Jersey talc cancer trial
- Psychosis in teens may be linked to an unlikely culprit: air pollution
- Jury finds Monsanto's Roundup a substantial factor in causing man's cancer - UPDATE - Jury awards man $80million in damages
- Schizophrenia and the gut: New study strengthens the link between microbiota and mental health
- Emergency room visits for marijuana edibles much more severe compared to inhalation
- US researchers explore link between sugar, insulin, keto, and cancer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: The Shit Show - Fiber, Fecal Transplants and the Microbiome
- Expert warns children who spend too much time on their phone are at serious risk of hip fractures in their 40s
- The impact glyphosate can have on your health
- More trees please! Want to enjoy a long, happy life? Live near trees
- Psychedelic brain, or mind? Misreporting and confirmation bias in psychedelic research
- Paracetamol surprising psychoactive effects
- A dark consensus about screens and kids
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: New Show! Why Mind Really Matters, and Your Life Reflects Your Values
- New neurons for life? Old people can still make fresh brain cells, study finds
- What's wrong with moral foundations theory, and our attempt to get it right
- The illusion of truth: Believing something is true when it's not
- New test of 'light triad' traits explores the saintlier side of the human personality
- Thought crime science: Case studies in becoming an enemy of liberal orthodoxy
- The toll of excessive text communications on your psyche
- Kids are missing out on climbing trees
- Social media is making Americans unhappy, but can they ditch it?
- Keeping the candlelight illuminated: Thich Nhat Hanh's final mindfulness lesson - how to die peacefully
- How science fixed my wandering mind
- There's a hidden cost to reminders
- Atheism is inconsistent with the scientific method, prize-winning physicist says
- Study: Short-acting psychedelic found in toad venom helps relieve depression, anxiety
- Brain perceives objects better with attention
- New study: Trigger warnings are effectively useless
- How to actually, truly focus on what you're doing
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
- Irish government calls on army to tackle homeless problem
- Mueller Madness and the media pundits who got it the most wrong!
- 'It's easier to fly nude': Moscow airport police detain naked man who tried to board plane
- 'Justin Beaver' sighting portends bad news for Washingtonians!
- US psychiatric wards on alert for influx of deranged liberals should Mueller report not prove collusion
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
- Leprechauns enjoy final St Patrick's Day having driven all snakes out of Ireland to Westminster
- The key to stopping mass shootings is to pass sensible legislation against thoughts and prayers says AOC
- New government guidelines require police supervision for knife use
- Bear bandit raids Siberian ranger hut in search of... a newspaper?
- New edition of Harry Potter series to include sections on World History so millennials will actually know something useful
- The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
- Russian granny walks 90 miles a week to deliver mail to village
- True progressivism knows the truth: 'We're the last possible hope for mankind'
Quote of the Day
Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one.
Recent Comments
All New Yorkers deserve to make a living wage The fact that $75 / day (7.5 hours x $10) is not a living wage is the problem ... its housing costs...
Will The Truth About Chernobyl Ever Come Out? "In fact, about a thousand people never left Chernobyl and have survived just fine for 30 years....
Meanwhile.... In the Vatican, Pope F is extending an olive branch to all the aliens of the universe. Nothing but a sideshow...
Nice piece, humanely written in a balanced manner, showing the evidence and claiming no more than can be reasonably assumed. Refreshing.
Brain variation according to 'sex' may well be a fact, but why is it such a big emotional issue for some, including 'neuroscientists'? A supposed...