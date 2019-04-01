john Solomon Sara Carter
In an interview with Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin airing Sunday at 10 PM ET, journalists John Solomon and Sara A. Carter reacted to the close of the Mueller investigation and what should happen next.

Levin asked Solomon what President Obama knew during the time his Justice Department was seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrant to spy on Carter Page, a member of the Trump campaign team.

Levin, who was the deputy attorney general to Reagan's top lawman Edwin Meese, said that if such an occasion presented itself in the 1980s, Meese would have "taken a car right over to the president to fill him in."

Watch the interview:


"Is Barack Obama the only human being on the planet who didn't know anything [about the warrant to spy]?" Levin asked.

Solomon said Obama needs to be formally interviewed by the feds on what he knew and when he knew it.

"Why wasn't [Obama] interested in Russian collusion before the election but [was interested] after the election?" he asked.

Solomon said Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) should also be interviewed to see how much she knew about the contact between former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson and ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele.

Simpson, who worked at the time for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, reportedly worked with Steele to compile the disputed "Trump dossier."

Carter added that Obama's United Nations ambassador, Samantha Power, is not often mentioned in regard to the collusion case, but that the Ireland native should be asked why she "unmasked" hundreds of individuals during her tenure.