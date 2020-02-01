© Claudio Cabrera for MintPress News

Israeli-American

Media, intelligence foreshadow tech-powered doom for 2020

Our adversaries want to undermine our democratic institutions, influence public sentiment and affect government policies. Russia, China, Iran, and other foreign malicious actors all will seek to interfere in the voting process or influence voter perceptions. Adversaries may try to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure.



While at this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes, we continue to vigilantly monitor any threats to U.S. elections (emphasis added)."

© Alex Brandon/Associated Press



"We've made progress since the last election — but we're much less secure than we should be." The article goes on to say that claim that the goal isn't necessarily to hack voting machines or change results, but "to merely create the impression of an attack as a way to undermine our faith in the electoral process."

The target is the minds of the American people," says Joshua Geltzer, a former counterterrorism director on the National Security Council. "In some ways, we're less vulnerable than we were in 2016. In other ways, it's more." Nearly every expert agrees on this: The worst-case scenario, the one we need to prepare for, is a situation that causes Americans to question the bedrock of our democracy — free and fair elections."

but is not.

Adversaries and strategic competitors probably will attempt to use deep fakes or similar machine-learning technologies to create convincing — but false — image, audio, and video files to augment influence campaigns directed against the United States and our allies and partners."

is openly tied to Israeli intelligence.

Naming the culprits in advance

Russia: "Russia's social media efforts will continue to focus on aggravating social and racial tensions, undermining trust in authorities, and criticizing perceived anti-Russia politicians."

China: "China will continue to use legal, political, and economic levers — such as the lure of Chinese markets — to shape the information environment. It is also capable of using cyber attacks against systems in the United States to censor or suppress viewpoints it deems politically sensitive."

Iran: "Iran, which has used social media campaigns to target audiences in both the United States and allied nations with messages aligned with Iranian interests, will continue to use online influence operations to try to advance its interests."

Conflict of interest-ridden Microsoft "defends democracy"

© Elaine Thompson/AP



Cybereason helps craft the narrative

This means that Iran's "forceful revenge" response is likely to be less about the flash and all about the bang. If you have connected systems that are responsible for kinetic world effects, like ICS systems and critical infrastructure around water, energy or vital services, it's time to pay attention. Iran and the US are engaged in Cyber brinksmanship, which means that the gloves are off as Iran picks it's targets (emphasis added)."

An attack against the financial systems can be devastating economically and weaken the confidence and viability of markets. However, we cannot ignore the physical consequences and manifestations that can come from a cyberattack, particularly against critical infrastructure like energy and industry control systems."

We're very good at fighting the last war, but the Russians are very good at evolving their game. I suspect if they're going to do a psychological operation around the elections, the way they do it will be different than what they did in 2016. How effective the defenses we've built for what they did in 2016 will be for those attacks is yet to be seen."

Best Known Deep Fake Creator is Funded by Israeli Intelligence

are the very ones claiming

Shin Bet

Hacking the Internet of Things

Unit 8200 - From Hacking Cars to Protecting Them?

"Bring down nations to their knees"

Today warfare has changed dramatically...With a click of a button, you can bring down nations to their knees very rapidly if you so desire and if you're willing to take the risks, because every system can be hacked. Our hospitals, our airplanes, our cars, our banks. The most important word here is our data banks, they can be hacked."

simulating and crafting that narrative.

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.