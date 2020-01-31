© REUTERS/Ammar Awad



"He doesn't know Palestine, he doesn't know anything. He is just taking care of himself, but doesn't represent the Palestinian people"

Mayor of Abu Dis, the small town envisioned as the new Palestinian capital in Donald Trump's Middle East 'peace plan,' told RT that Jerusalem will always be the true capital of Palestine and slammed US president for ignorance.Trump's 'Vision' for peace, unveiled at the White House on Tuesday, outlines a two-state solution with Jerusalem proper remaining the "undivided capital" of Israel, while a new Palestinian capital could be established east of the city, centering on Abu Dis.The details of the plan have been met with anger by Palestinians, who took to the streets to protest what they say amounts to a plot between Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to annex more of their land and legitimize Israel's current occupation of Palestinian territories.A "conceptual map" of what the new Israel-Palestine borders would look like was released in the new plan.