Late last year, Dr. Jordan Peterson sat down with the Scottish Catholic Observer for a wide-ranging discussion on the culture wars raging across the West. When the interviewer brought up the censorship increasingly inflicted on pro-life groups in Europe, Peterson was unequivocal: "That's just beyond belief to me, whether you are pro-life or pro-choice.."What I found most interesting were Peterson's comments about the debates on sex education currently taking place across Canada and other jurisdictions throughout the West. One of the reasons these debates generate so much heat is due to the fact that we no longer possess any cultural consensus on sexuality, and thus there is virtually no way to implement state-sanctioned sex education without alienating several groups of people who will strongly disagree. LGBT activists are simply never going to agree with Christians, Sikhs, Orthodox Jews, or Muslims on sexuality, and when they claim the right to teach their ideology to other people's children, backlash is inevitable and necessary.," Peterson noted, "." For obvious reasons, I believe that, and I'm glad to hear that he holds this position and is willing to articulate it publicly.Since Peterson has spent several years as one of the LGBT movement's most prominent targets, he is well aware of the fact that the common ground our culture once possessed has caved in. He notes that leaving sexuality entirely out of the schools wouldn't "be a perfect solution, but. I think the schools should just leave it be.."That's a bold statement to make, especially considering the likelihood that if your children attend a public school, they are being taught by ideologues. Specifically, Peterson notes, the gender ideology that has recently infected the elites is both dangerous and spreading fast. "The idea that in the last five years we've discovered what gender really is, is the height of absurdity," he stated firmly. "."It is consistently encouraging to me that a man who tells parents to pull their kids out of school to prevent them from being taught dangerous sexual ideologies has risen to such prominence in such a short amount of time.We can only hope that the sanity of Peterson, and those like him, will prevail.