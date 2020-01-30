Society's Child
Greta Inc.: Thunberg files application to trademark her name
The Guardian
Thu, 30 Jan 2020 20:15 UTC
Thunberg in front of the Swedish parliament. She said she applied to trademark Skolstrejk for klimatet (school strike for the climate). Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty
The climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she has applied to register her name and that of the Fridays For Future movement she founded in 2018, which has gone global and catapulted her to international fame.
The move would allow legal action against persons or companies trying to use her name which are not in line with her values or that of her movement, she said.
"I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done," she said on Instagram on Wednesday.
Thunberg said she had also applied to trademark Skolstrejk for klimatet (school strike for the climate in Swedish) - the wording on the placard she has held since she started her protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.
"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name," she wrote on the social network.
Thunberg, who took centre stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month, and her fellow young activists in the movement want politicians to listen to climate scientists and take action to tackle global heating.
Via Reuters
Comment: Thunberg claims it's only to keep her eco-crusade pure from filthy capitalism. But there's money to be made off the climate change nutters. Her handlers want to make sure it goes to them.
- Greta Thunberg is programmed to make you afraid, while big business makes a killing off it
- The elite machine running the Greta Thunberg climate show
- Surprise! Greta Thunberg BIOPIC Reveals Cameras Were Rolling From Day One of her 'Viral' Rise
- Ahead of COP25, Child Climate Goddess Greta Demands 'Complete Dismantling of Colonial, Racist, Patriarchal Systems of Oppression'
- Historian slams Greta Thunberg: "I don't see her in Beijing or Delhi"
- Facebook glitch reveals Greta Thunberg's social media posts are ghost-written by her father and a UN climate change delegate
French firefighters are not joking
Quote of the Day
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
- Isaac Newton
Recent Comments
Biden is just another member of the gilded political scum added to the barrel of legalized corruption. Biden joins the swamp with China Chao and...
try playing the game when you are both naked
I say go buy Russia’s combat planes their better than LockHead Martens, less expensive, better quality great engines and guaranteed to work. LOL...
As much as I loathe to agree with Alan Doucheowitz, just about every foreign policy has an element of "quid pro quo", as it is one of the...
Seems there is lots of oil in Anbar, according to Veterans Today: [Link]
Because that is exactly what an autistic 16 year old would say. Or her father who is actually in charge of her social media.