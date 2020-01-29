Puppet Masters
The 'Deal of the Century' only entrenches Israel's apartheid state
Mondoweiss
Tue, 28 Jan 2020 21:25 UTC
Under President Trump's newly unveiled peace plan, the Palestinians will be granted limited autonomy within a Palestinian homeland that consists of multiple non-contiguous enclaves scattered throughout the West Bank and Gaza. The government of Israel will retain security control over the Palestinian enclaves and will continue to control Palestinian borders, airspace, aquifers, maritime waters, and electromagnetic spectrum. Israel will be allowed to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish communities in the West Bank. The Palestinians will be allowed to select the leaders of their new homeland but will have no political rights in Israel, the state that actually rules over them.
President Trump's plan for racial control and segregation should sound disturbingly familiar. Indeed it should immediately bring to mind the Bantu homelands which were the cornerstone of South Africa's 'grand apartheid'. While 'petty apartheid' was the term used to describe racial segregation on buses and public facilities, 'grand apartheid' referred to the many laws which enforced territorial and political separation between black and white South Africans.
Using a combination of financial sticks and carrots, some of which were unveiled last June at the economic summit in Bahrain, the Trump administration will try to force Palestinians to accept the 'peace plan' and declare independence within their homeland, just as the apartheid South African government once tried to force the native black population to declare independence within their Bantustans. While the crony leadership of some Bantustans did indeed declare independence, South Africa's grand apartheid ultimately failed because local leaders, including the African National Congress and the legendary Nelson Mandela, waged a determined and powerful international campaign against apartheid.
President Trump's peace plan was labeled the 'Deal of the Century' because it was supposed to bring peace and dignity to the people of the Middle East. Instead the 'peace plan' does the exact opposite and resurrects apartheid, a racist political system that should have been left in the dustbins of history.
The Trump peace plan cannot, and should not be implemented because it gives Israelis the illusion of security while in reality trapping them within an unstable regime based on racial oppression. The Trump peace plan cannot, and should not be implemented because it gravely violates the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people and very likely constitutes a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute (1998). The Trump peace plan cannot, and should not be implemented because once we look past all the streamers and confetti, it turns out 'The Deal of the Century' is nothing less than Apartheid.
Comment: An RT op-ed emphasizes that the "deal" was made without consulting the Palestinians and offered in mafia-like style: The Palestine Chronicle notes: Even Israeli newspaper Haaretz thinks the plan is a recipe for disaster: The Deal: