© Reuters/Mussa Qawasma



© Reuters/Mussa Qawasma



© Reuters/Mohamad Torokman



as Palestinian protesters face Israeli security troops in the West Bank in non-stop protests after Donald Trump announced his peace plan for the region.In Bethlehem, protesters have been throwing stones at Israeli forces, and setting tires on fire. They also burned a US flag. Israeli security troops responded with tear gas to disperse the crowds. Sources from theIn Hebron, protests were met by rubber bullets, with a 14-year-old boy being among those injured, according to media reports.In Ramallah, the demonstrations escalated into clashes, and reports citing the Red Crescent even suggest two protesters were injured by live bullets there.Various Palestinian factions had a rare moment of unity against the so-called "Deal of the Century," which was unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Leaders of Hamas, Fatah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called on their supporters to continue protests.Trump's plan proposes a Palestinian state in the form of several enclaves mostly surrounded by Israeli territory and was touted as a realistic roadmap to peace between Israel and Palestinians. It was hailed by Israel, with PM Benjamin Netanyahu saying that his country is offering Palestinians "conditional, limited sovereignty." Palestinians, however, rejected the plan, saying it seeks to legitimize occupation of their territories by Israel.