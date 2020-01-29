© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Sidique / Xinhua

The Torkham border crossing, one of the principle land connections between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been shut down for all traffic. It comes after a reported rocket attack from the Afghan side.Local Afghan officials cited by media say talks are underway to reopen the crossing.Since September 2019, the Torkham crossing, which is used by thousands of people daily, has operated around the clock. Previously, it was opened only for 12 hours a day.