"If Sanders becomes president in 2020, the price of gold will be well above $2,000 on the day after election night,"

The price of gold, which hit its highest level in seven years, reaching almost $1,600 an ounce this week, will continue to rally, says veteran stock broker Peter Schiff.According to him, gold bugs may see further gains thanks to Senator Bernie Sanders.Schiff, the CEO and chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, told FOX Business. The precious metal could reach $2,000 before the election if the market decides that Sanders is going to win, he said.According to the economist, the US budget deficit will balloon even further under a Sanders presidency.According to him, "There's no way the dollar's reserve status will survive a Sanders presidency." He says:Talking about the China coronavirus, Schiff said that gold was rallying before the outbreak and that it is "not why" the price is going up even though metals are considered a safe-haven amid uncertain times.