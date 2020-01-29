Forced to pay 1800 euros to anti-racism organizations for his crime of opinion.Camus will only avoid jail by paying 1800 euros to two "anti-racist" organizations, SOS Racisme and the LICRA (International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism).The writer, who is the author of Le Grand Remplacement (The Great Replacement)The conviction stems from a November 2017 speech in Colombey-les-deux Eglises to the National Council of European Resistance in which Camus declared, "Immigration has become an invasion."said the author, adding,Camus also called for a "national consensus of resistance" to oppose Islamization in "the struggle for the salvation of our common civilization, Celtic, Slavic, Germanic, Greek-Latin, Judeo-Christian."The part of Camus' speech that specifically garnered the attention of judges was when he talked about European people being replaced.France suffers Islamic terror attacks on such a routine basis that it's barely even an important news story anymore. Many of those terrorists are radicalized by mosques that escape any police scrutiny,And there you have it. Free speech is now a crime in France.