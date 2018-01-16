© Kieran Doherty / Reuters

A decision by one of Britain's top primary schools to ban girls aged under eight from wearing hijabs and religious fasting has divided Muslim parents at the school.Qawi called on the Department of Education to "step up and [take the issue] out of our hands."He told the Sunday Times: "We did not ban fasting altogether but we encouraged them to fast in holidays, at weekends and not on the school campus."It just seemed wrong. It is common sense," he said. "Here we are responsible for their health and safety. If they pass out on campus... it is not fair to us."The comments were made in a social media post in November 2017, which also celebrated the school's major achievement when it topped the Sunday Times 'Parent Power' school league tables.Other mothers were supportive of the move, stating that girls of that age are too small to be wearing the religious garment. "It's OK because at eight years old, girls are too young to wear the hijab," one mother said.A spokesman for the Department of Education told the Sunday Times that "it is a matter for individual schools to decide how to accommodate children observing Ramadan, and to set uniform policies. We issue clear guidance on uniform and to help schools understand their legal duties under the Equality Act."