Nobody ever gets any points for saying anything good about Russia - and only rarely for advocating any kind of partnership with Russia.

It has become an American way of life to blame Russia when things go wrong. Of course, sometimes Russia is to blame, but not all the time. And yet that's become part of our discourse.

The last thing Putin wants is instability. He's trying to build economy at home and economic relations with countries abroad because he sees that as a way to modernize Russia.

US Congress heavyweights like Adam Schiff deeply misunderstand Russia but keep on bashing Moscow because it has become "politically advantageous" in Washington, Russia researcher Stephen Cohen said.Cohen, however, said that shipping weapons to Kiev would effectively amount to the US turning its back on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's efforts to resolve the conflict with Russia through peaceful means. Instead, he thinks Washington should focus on encouraging the neighbors to negotiate."If Zelensky had full American backing for his peace talks with Putin - that would help him a lot."Speaking on the Senate floor, Schiff accused Moscow of trying to undermine the faith in democracy and government institutions around the globe.The Russia researcher said that Moscow is currently focused on ties with China, but Putin would like to have good trade relations with Europe and the US as well.