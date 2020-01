Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT.

The German weekly Der Spiegel "mistakenly" said the US Army liberated the notorious Auschwitz death camp. They have company in erasing the Soviet Union's role in ending the Holocaust from WWII history, too: the White House.Der Spiegel published a graphic on social media platforms last week saying the "amerikanischen Armee" (US Army) was the one that liberated Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp.Der Spiegel owned up to "this extremely embarrassing mistake" fairly quickly, saying they made it on Thursday evening and had corrected it by Friday morning."We assume that the screenshot from Thursday is circulating as a just punishment," the magazine later tweeted.There was zero pushback from US mainstream media to this appalling revisionism. By Monday, US President Donald Trump was committing the same sin of omission in his Holocaust Memorial Day proclamation While it acknowledges "the heroes who risked their own lives — many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice — to help liberate the camps" there is no mention of who they are, aside from the very abstract "forces of freedom."Between Pence's speech and this, one might get the impression that these heroic soldiers were Americans, not Soviets.Trump's proclamation ends with resolving to "combat evil and oppressive regimes with democracy, justice, and the compassionate spirit that is found in the hearts of all Americans," suggesting that the process of erasing the Soviet Union's contribution to WWII and ending the Holocaust is pretty much complete in Washington - and Der Spiegel was just ahead of its time by a few days.