A Taliban spokesman claims the group hasThe US military said on Monday it was investigating reports of a crash in Taliban-controlled territory.Footage purportedly taken from the snowy wreckage siteA spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement posted online: "An American invader aircraft has been shot down.."He claimed. Neither the footage nor his claims could be verified.In separate comments, Mujahid told the Guardian the purported shoot-down "has no impact" on the ongoing negotiations over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. "No agreement has been reached yet and Americans are continuing their attacks too."The aircraft in the footage appeared to show. It has been described by the air force as "Wi-Fi in the sky", a roving communications satellite to support missions in remote areas without existing infrastructure.The Taliban have occasionally been reported to have access to anti-aircraft weapons, including cases where they fired Stinger missiles of the kindIn 2007, Taliban fighters were thought to have used a shoulder-mounted surface-to-air missile to shoot down a British Chinook helicopter, killing all onboard.The Afghan government initially said a passenger jet carrying more than 80 people had crashed, but retracted the claim a few hours later.