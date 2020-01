First, a few updates. Things are moving fast.The Chinese government has locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, owing to the "threat of the coronavirus." There are also travel restrictions in several other Chinese cities. What does all this prove?Answer: Nothing.It proves the Chinese government wants to install tighter controls. It doesn't lead to the conclusion that a coronavirus is making people sick or killing them.During the so-called Zika Virus crisis of 2016, women in several countries were told not to get pregnant, because the virus might cause brain damage in their babies. That was a form of lockdown, too. If it were instituted for good reason, we would now be seeing massive numbers of babies all over the world born with microcephaly (smaller heads and brain damage), as the virus spreads. We aren't seeing that. I covered the Zika story extensively , and proved it was a scientific fraud. A dud.So far, I've seen pictures of four or five people lying in the street or on a hospital floor. In a city of 11 million people. If this, all by itself, were proof that a new coronavirus is a killer, then Los Angeles and New York — with their homeless street populations — would have no people left.Well, here is a comforting development. The Chinese researcher, Zhong Nanshan, who "discovered the SARS virus" in 2003, is now at the forefront of pronouncements about the "new coronavirus" that is shaking up China and other parts of the world.His mere presence on the scene is a warning sign: take a grain of salt, try a pound.What do you do when this sort of embarrassment occurs? Do you confess the whole business was a mistake or a con or a hustle? Do you own up to the fact that, when people are said to be suffering from ordinary flu symptoms, and you're calling it a new disease with a new cause, you're wrong and you're very, very, very sorry? Do you point out that people who don't have the cause of a new disease in their bodies don't have the new disease?Of course not. You just move ahead and pray no one notices.And when a new possible-maybe-could-be virus surfaces in China, now, you bring the same researcher who "discovered SARS" out of mothballs, and you put him front and center.Here's the capper.Just realize how right and good and true THE AUTHORITIES are, get down on your knees and thank your lucky stars they're here protecting the health of everyone on the planet. They're the Church of Biological Mysticism, and they want you as a devoted member.Amen.