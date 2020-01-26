Calle Cristobalina Fernández en Campanillas inundada.

Contenedores corriendo, coches inundados y sótanos.

El miedo es real. Es un río Málaga.#Malaga pic.twitter.com/PDcL9S8PNN — Vanessa Bueno® (@vanessaBuenoSan) January 25, 2020



Malaga has reactivated its emergency protocol after areas of the province have been left heavily damaged by a fresh onslaught of stormy weather.Maqueda, too, has been hit hard, with both areas seeing dozens of homes and businesses completely flooded.The cost of the damage is estimated to be in the millions as the Andalucian president Juanma Moreno is set to visit Campanillas today.It comes after the weather took a severe turn last night as an orange level warning was activated for much of the province for rail, hail and storms.At least 232 incidents were reported between midnight and 7am as houses and streets filled with water, particularly in Campanillas, but also in Mijas, Benalmadena, Marbella, Alhaurin de la Torre, Torremolinos and Estepona.A family had to be rescued from a car in Malaga city after it was taken by a stream.In Marbella, at least 12 cars were trapped this morning after the epic hail storm left a thick sheet of ice on the streets.The orange warning is in place until 6pm today.