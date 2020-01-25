© Vladimir Putin meets Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. Sputnik / Sergey Guneev



The Russian president made a small but noticeable contribution to keeping the Palestinian Authority in order when he put a fallen peaked cap back where it belonged - on the head of a member of an honor guard.The amusing interlude happened on Friday as Vladimir Putin was visiting the Palestinian city of Bethlehem to meet PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.Whether it was professional attention to detail or an eye for things out of place, the Russian president spotted a guard missing his hat and took a few seconds to fix things - before giving the soldier a thumbs up.