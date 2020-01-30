The first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China has been confirmed in Chicago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."This is a single travel-associated case, not a local emergency," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health."Even with the Chicago case, the risk to the general public remains low in Chicago and the United States," Arwady said.Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in China, according to the CDC, which is sending a team to assist CDPH and state officials in their investigation of the confirmed case in Chicago.Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses that range from the common cold to more serious illnesses, like SARS and MERS, and are generally spread via droplets in the air when people cough or sneeze, as happens with the common cold, according to officials. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it's not clear how easily the novel coronavirus spreads and that there is no treatment or vaccine for it.To help prevent the spread of coronaviruses, officials advise avoiding people who are sick and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you haven't washed your hands, don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth.Per the CDC's guidance, O'Hare International Airport began screening patients traveling from Wuhan for signs of illness. Such screenings are important to detect and treat people, but that's only one part of officials' approach, Arwady said. Health care professionals whose patients present with symptoms should inquire about recent travel history. Patients who develop symptoms after traveling should contact their doctor instead of going to a hospital, so health care providers can take proper precautions, according to Arwady.Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the CDC's announcement at an unrelated press conference, saying public health officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions.