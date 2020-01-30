Society's Child
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago; second case confirmed in US - UPDATE
Fri, 24 Jan 2020 12:39 UTC
The patient, a Chicago woman in her 60s, returned to the United States on Jan. 13 from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness called the novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019, according to the CDC.
Authorities said the patient remains hospitalized but is in stable condition and doing well. She didn't have symptoms at the time of travel, according to health officials, who declined to say what airline she flew on.
"This is a single travel-associated case, not a local emergency," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
This is the second confirmed case of the virus in the U.S. The CDC earlier this week identified a Seattle-area man who had contracted the virus after visiting Wuhan. Across the U.S., 63 patients are being monitored for signs of the illness, according to the CDC. Arwady declined to say if any of those patients are residents of Chicago or Illinois.
"Even with the Chicago case, the risk to the general public remains low in Chicago and the United States," Arwady said.
Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in China, according to the CDC, which is sending a team to assist CDPH and state officials in their investigation of the confirmed case in Chicago.
A few days after returning to the U.S., the Chicago woman began experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to health officials, who declined to provide specific details about the patient. "We are confident she was not at-risk while traveling," Arwady said. If patients aren't showing symptoms, "the CDC doesn't believe patients are contagious, based on other (similar) viruses."
Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses that range from the common cold to more serious illnesses, like SARS and MERS, and are generally spread via droplets in the air when people cough or sneeze, as happens with the common cold, according to officials. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it's not clear how easily the novel coronavirus spreads and that there is no treatment or vaccine for it.
To help prevent the spread of coronaviruses, officials advise avoiding people who are sick and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you haven't washed your hands, don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Since her return, the Chicago patient hasn't taken public transportation or attended large gatherings, according to officials, who are monitoring those who have come in close contact with the patient and the health care professionals who have treated her. Health officials say they will continue to monitor the patient for symptoms, test her regularly for the virus and won't release her until she shows no signs of the illness.
Per the CDC's guidance, O'Hare International Airport began screening patients traveling from Wuhan for signs of illness. Such screenings are important to detect and treat people, but that's only one part of officials' approach, Arwady said. Health care professionals whose patients present with symptoms should inquire about recent travel history. Patients who develop symptoms after traveling should contact their doctor instead of going to a hospital, so health care providers can take proper precautions, according to Arwady.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the CDC's announcement at an unrelated press conference, saying public health officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions.
Patients in the five 2019-nCoV cases previously confirmed in the US all contracted the infection in China. As of Wednesday, the CDC was monitoring an additional 160 people across 36 US states. Of those, 68 have tested negative for the virus, while the results for the remaining 92 are still pending.
Thursday's revelation means the US is now the fifth confirmed country with a direct transmission case of the virus. Since its emergence in China's Hubei province on December 31, the coronavirus has infected at least 8,130 people in China and another 100 or so elsewhere. At least 100 patients have died.
...the supposedly deadly coronavirus first surfaced a few months ago. Where? At an open air fish and meat market. Anyone looking into contaminated flesh at the market? Dangerous lack of sanitation? They’re looking into “the virus.” Naturally. And as I keep saying in past and recent articles, we have a massive tradition of FAKE EPIDEMICS .If you scroll down further in the article to this part:
In my last article, I detailed how former “epidemics,” SARS (coronavirus) and Swine Flu, turned out to be complete fakes. Eventually, it leaked out that medical experts couldn’t find the virus in people. You should really read that article, and read it again. And think about the implications.
Medical research honchos and the press are still calling the 2003 SARS dud an epidemic. Official stats indicate 800 people died, worldwide. If that’s an epidemic, there are pink tigers walking around on the far side of the moon.
Here is a backgrounder I wrote some time ago that will add clarity on fake virus epidemic operations: The big one: how environmental killing becomes a medical disease. The giant pig farm disaster: a medical hoax and cover story. The full truth has never been told—until now.He explains the origins of the swine flu hoax--basically it started with a filthy pig farm operation, and instead of looking at the disgusting and toxic conditions, they divert attention to the idea of a mysterious virus being the cause of sickness:
Workers dying in that vat of filth and chemical soup should be expected. But, up front, based on no evidence, the CDC on-site team was going for a new germ and a new disease, and that’s what they announced they had found. A gullible world, fed by press reports, bought in. And that’s how the fake epidemic called Swine Flu was launched. All the focus that could have centered on the highly toxic Smithfield pig operation in La Gloria was diverted. Diverted to a virus. H1N1 it was called. The Swine Flu virus. Suddenly, it was a medical problem. Not an environmental disaster. It was RE-INVENTED as a medical problem.
More on this here: [Link]
As discussed in The Lost History of Medicine, the Terrain is more important than the Germ.
Pasteur described germs as non-changeable. We know today, from the use of Darkfield Microscopes that microorganisms are pleomorphic, that they can change and often do. A virus can become a bacterium which can mutate into a yeast or fungus. Modern medicine has yet to acknowledge this because it would turn the pharmaceutical interests on their backs like a helpless tortoise.
Again, we follow the money….It was Bechamp who discovered the pleomorphic nature of germs, and later on Bernard described the “milieu” or environment that affected/caused those changes. Bernard is the one responsible for our theories today on pH and how the nature of the microorganisms change as the body moves from an alkaline pH to an acidic pH. (This is covered in depth in our article The Lost History of Medicine.)
On his deathbed, Pasteur recanted, saying that Bernard was right; the Terrain is everything, the Germ is nothing.
However, since the Germ is so profitable, the medical world has written off his final statements as the madness of a dying man. We should all be so mad.
Dr. Nancy Banks, author of AIDs, Opium, Diamonds and Empire, has spoken about this extensively (you can listen to her here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIX4ijTKXJw&feature=emb_title)
She says the first group of gay men who came down with AIDs did so because they blew out their own immune systems because of their extremely unhealthy lifestyle and high risk behaviors. She says this group of patients were engaging in high risk sexual behavior, including countless sex partners, chronic antibiotic use for repeated STDs, unhealthy eating habits, partying lifestyle, staying up late, drinking, and taking drugs, especially highly dangerous drugs called “poppers.” She says that because of their lifestyle and behaviors, they blew out their own immune systems. But big pharma does NOT make money off of focusing on the health of people—they make money off of the germ model, by saying that all sickness is due to a mysterious pathogen, especially a virus, which they can make money off of through vaccines and dangerous drugs. Most of those people who died from being HIV positive died because they were taking the extremely toxic drug known as AZT. (So all those people in Africa who died from HIV, actually died from a depopulation agenda under the cover of medical treatment via AZT for HIV).
There is much more about this here:
HIV-AIDS RACKET (AIDS INC) [Link] (many more links here)
'No HIV virus has ever been proven to exist.... AIDS is not a new disease, but a collection of old diseases renamed, and that the real threat to the public's health are the worthless HIV tests and toxic HIV/AIDS drugs.''-----Curtis CostDepopulation and HIV by Jon Rappoport [Link]
Study medical history first, e.g. Cancer Inc, Smallpox virus racket, Infectious scares, Death by Allopathy, and other Allopathic Rackets first to remove the blinkers (mind control), then you will know that AIDS Inc is run by Psychopaths… The biggest clue uncovering this racket is the fact they have known for 60 years or so Vitamin C will kill all viruses without killing the patient! Yet want people to take a highly toxic failed chemotherapy drug called AZT! This from a company, Wellcome, who sold another immune destroying 'AIDS' causing party/sex drug called Poppers! It truly is one of the wonder of the medical world to see all the reams and reams of garbage written about a harmless or non-existent virus! By an industry that has a well-documented history of killing people for profit.
"My book instead proved that HIV - wherever it came from - was a harmless retrovirus that was being used as a cover story to explain/conceal an emerging depopulation operation in the Third World. HIV was also a cover for other agendas outside the Third World. As long as AIDS is the target of WHO &UN "humanitarian" efforts, the actual causes - which are easily reversible - of death in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are allowed to remain and fester and expand….Thabo Mbeki, the president of South Africa, has been a major thorn in the side of the depopulationists. He knows that HIV does not cause human disease. He knows that the front-line drugs for AIDS, especially AZT, attack the bone marrow, where certain cells of the immune system are manufactured. Thus CREATING what is called AIDS through pharmaceutical means. In particular, giving AZT to pregnant mothers is a major goal of the depopulation effort…THE GREAT HIV / AIDS HOAX [Link]
IS THE AIDS VIRUS A SCIENCE FICTION? IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE BEHAVIOR, NOT HIV, MAY BE THE CAUSE OF AIDS By Peter H. Duesberg & Bryan J. Ellison [Link]
House of Numbers [Link]
Nobel Prize Winner Challenges The Myths About Aids [Link]
I have studied this for years - with an open mind - and can confirm that microbiologist Kary B. Mullis Ph.D. and Dr. Peter Duesberg are absolutely right. We have clearly one of the biggest scientific and medical scandals in the history of mankind with this whole HIV/AIDS fraud. Every person who studies the HIV/AIDS issue without preconceived thoughts will inevitably come to the same conclusion. This fraud is so big it is beyond human words
Putting this kind of nonsense out into the media makes one wonder. Normally, the PTB would be fomenting panic - for a panicked populace is an easily controlled populace. It makes one wonder if this is a US-created bio-weapon for which only the US and their nation-state minions have the antidote. If so, the phrase 'evil empire' truly is an apt description of this country.