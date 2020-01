© AFP Via Getty Images



What you need to know about coronavirusUpdated January 21, 2020



What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses ranging from the common cold to much more serious diseases, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which can infect both humans and animals, according to the World Health Organization. China has confirmed that the new strain is being transmitted between humans. Here's what we know so far about the virus.



The U.S., along with Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have all confirmedcases of the infection, which began last month in central China.



In China, health authorities imposed a quasi-quarantine on Wuhan, home to 11 million people. They did so in part because the upcoming Lunar New Year is a time when people often travel to their home towns. Chinese authorities are also screening passengers at airports for coronavirus symptoms. Other airports in Asia are doing the same.



First case in the U.S. is confirmed: A man in Washington state has been diagnosed with the virus after returning from the Wuhan region in mid-January. He's stable but is being monitored as a cautionary measure, officials said.



U.S. Health officials are screening travelers arriving from Wuhan to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York's JFK. They will soon be screening travelers arriving from Wuhan at Chicago O'Hare and Atlanta international airports. And in the coming days, all flights from Wuhan to the United States will be redirected so their first port of entry is one of those five airports.

A Washington state man has been diagnosed with the mysterious virus that broke out last month in China, becoming the first confirmed case in the United States of an illness that has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds more, according to U.S. officials.The man, in his 30s, is in stable condition at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. Officials said they are monitoring him there out of an abundance of caution, not because he is seriously ill. The man returned to the United States last week, before federal health officials began screening travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan at Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York's John F. Kennedy international airports, the first such effort since the 2014 Ebola outbreak CDC officials said Tuesday that they are expanding screening to international airports in Atlanta and Chicago. More than 1,200 travelers have already been screened since Friday, with no one yet referred to a hospital or discovered to be ill with the virus. Federal officials will also direct travelers arriving in the United States on direct and indirect flights from Wuhan to those five airports for screening. That process is getting worked out in the coming days. For example, if a passenger was originally scheduled to fly from Wuhan to Shanghai and then Boston, that flight would most likely be rerouted to JFK for screening, and then Boston, CDC officials said. Screenings are being conducted in English and Mandarin.Officials praised the man for taking the initiative to reach out to his health-care provider. "He was a very astute gentleman," said Scott Lindquist, Washington state's epidemiologist. "He was looking at the Internet actively" and saw information about the virus and its spread, Lindquist said in a news briefing on Tuesday.Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said the risk posed by the virus to the general American population is low but that older adults with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk. She said federal officials are prepared to respond quickly."This is an evolving situation and, again, we do expect additional cases in the United States and globally," she said.The CDC and officials from homeland security and transportation agencies are working out how future travelers arriving in the United States from Wuhan will be redirected to the five airports.The process is complex and will involve "reissuing tickets and redirecting passengers all over the globe," Cetron said.The source of the man's infection raises more questions and concerns about human-to-human transmission of the disease. Chinese officials have confirmed that phenomenon is taking place.To control this outbreak, health officials are trying to determine whether new cases being reported in other cities in China and elsewhere can be traced back to Wuhan, said Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. If the disease has been circulating independently in other parts of the country, that information would affect not only how China contains it, but also how other public health agencies in the world seek to prevent its spread, he said."Since this is a respiratory virus, it is spread easier than Ebola, so it brings with it more fear of easily being transmitted between people," said Matthew Frieman, a virologist and associated professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who studies coronaviruses The WHO is meeting Wednesday to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.