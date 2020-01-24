Comment: We're not sure that the turnout was in the millions, but Western observers in Baghdad today reported a sea of people many miles long in every direction.
It looks like the chickens have finally come home to roost on America's bloody adventures in Mesopotamia.
Early on Friday morning, throngs of protesters - men and women, young and old - began amassing at al-Hurriya Square in central Baghdad, near the city's main university. The anti-America rally, dubbed the "Million-man March," was called by Moqtada al-Sadr, Iraq's top Shiite cleric.
Some were wearing white robes, symbolizing their readiness to die for a religious cause, while others were pictured holding signs that read: "To the families of American soldiers - insist on the withdrawal of [your] sons from our country or prepare their coffins!"
"Get out, get out, occupier!" protesters shouted, while others chanted, "Yes to sovereignty!"
There are no reports yet on protesters heading for the US embassy, but a banner warning against crossing the barriers has reportedly been erected outside the mission.
The march comes just weeks after Iraq was shaken by an American drone strike near Baghdad airport, which killed Iran's top General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq's Shia militia, along with other officers.
Official Baghdad, for its part, blamed Washington for breaching its sovereignty, with the lawmakers of the Islamic republic having passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel all foreign troops from the country.
US media has suggested that the Pentagon was planning the withdrawal of its 5,000 troops from Iraq, but these reports were officially refuted afterwards.
Rid yourselves of american scum. From thousands of miles away they pretend to have a reason to be in Iraq. They are scum, serving UK, saudi/zionist interests.