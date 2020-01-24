Society's Child
'I'm closed': Eiffel Tower shuts down amid sweeping strike by unions in France
RT
Fri, 24 Jan 2020 12:17 UTC
"Due to a national strike, I'm closed today. Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge," the Eiffel Tower's Twitter account warned on Friday.
SETE, the organization running the famous tower, said the number of staff present on-site "does not allow visitors to be accommodated in optimal security and reception conditions," as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper.
So far, only the Eiffel Tower has been fully shut down, with the Versailles complex and the Louvre Museum warning visitors that closures could happen.
It is the third time that the Eiffel Tower has been closed since the start of the strikes in early December, SETE told AFP.
The closure comes amid ongoing nationwide rallies, which intensified this Friday - the day that France's Council of Ministers will decide the fate of the divisive pension reform bill.
Union activists gathered in eastern Paris today, marching all the way to the city center. Similar rallies were held in other cities, as hopes to derail the reform plans are still high.
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
Good for my brothers and sisters in Iraq. ✊ Rid yourselves of american scum. From thousands of miles away they pretend to have a reason to be in...
The explanation of planetary evolution rarely seems to go beyond a bunch of gas swirling around and forming clumps and then a planet And yet we...
I favor the idea not theory unfortunately that our inner metalized planets orbited our sun WITHIN THE CORONA OF A GIANT RED SUN. We didn't wander...
What a waste of money. The same old same old hasn't been working for some time,... isn't gonna work now.
What is their frequency? The 432 Hz? (Research it.) Or some sub or super harmonic resonance of that? R.C.