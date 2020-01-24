fog bow wales
© Brett Critchley
Brett Critchley captured the meteorological phenomenon in Tywyn, Gwynedd
A rare white rainbow has been pictured over a seaside resort in Gwynedd.

The meteorological phenomenon was spotted by people in Tywyn on the Cardigan Bay coast on Thursday morning.

Also known as a fogbow, cloud bow or ghost rainbow, the arc is formed when sunlight interacts with small water droplets contained in fog, mist or cloud.

fog bow wales
© Mark Kendall
Mark Kendall also spotted the fogbow
It differs from a a classical rainbow which is created when sunlight interacts with raindrops.