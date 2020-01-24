Earth Changes
Rare fogbow photographed on the Cardigan Bay coast, Wales
BBC
Thu, 23 Jan 2020 08:00 UTC
The meteorological phenomenon was spotted by people in Tywyn on the Cardigan Bay coast on Thursday morning.
Also known as a fogbow, cloud bow or ghost rainbow, the arc is formed when sunlight interacts with small water droplets contained in fog, mist or cloud.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
Recent Comments
Meanwhile in Russia. Head of Chuvashia Republic, Michel Ignatieff makes firemen first responders jump for the keys of new car given to them. And...
We haven't solved the issue of where consciousness comes from and when we do gain insight, resonance and magnetism will gain importance. We may...
So only minorities protest for Assange? Atleast judging by the pictures. You know thats weird...
My CONgress critter sends me his propaganda horseshit, so I send him articles like these. For his reply, he sends a form letter with the same old...
Accept an invitation from Trump? Like Soleimani did? Right. There would be either a terrorist attack on his aircraft, technical difficulties,...
Comment: Strange and rare sights in our skies are becoming ever more common: