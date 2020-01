Nottingham's two Michelin-starred chef Sat Bains ' refusal to bow down and serve a vegan menu has won overwhelming support from NottinghamshireLive readers.The chef said he is not anti-veganism and has enjoyed vegan food himself butAnd he questioned the ethics of those who buy vegan burgers from a deep-fried chicken shop.After his revelation yesterday Mr Bains was backed by the majority of readers who said it's his restaurant and his choice.Malc Appleby said: "It's his choice not to prepare or serve any vegan food. I respect that statement. I read (about) far too many restaurants doing it and getting it wrong and facing huge criticism."Jane Curtis commented: "I agree Sat, vegan is a rip off and should not be given meat /fish based names eg vegan 'tuna' with no fish in sight, just watermelon at a very expensive price."Jodie Hurt posted: "Let's be honest, most companies providing vegan options are just doing it for the cash and give no craps about animal welfare or the environment."Nick Rhodes wrote: "Good! He's continuing to cater for food lovers who like variety. Finally someone not jumping on the pathetic vegan band wagon. As for the people moaning about the price, guess what, this place isn't targeted at you."However, not everyone agreed with the chef's stance.Longstaffs commented: "Bad to see someone in the hospitality industry being un-hospitable to potential customers."Cats Richmond said: "Just admit you can't make delicious vegan food. It is a skill of its own. Something not many can perfect."Rebecca Almudevar was unhappy about the use of deer, which are culled every year at Wollaton Park . "Boasting about how much work he puts in to cooking the majestic deer off Wollaton Park. But no acknowledgements of the work other chefs go to to make vegan food as tasty and interesting."