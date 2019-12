Farmers across NSW western region became targets of hate mail last month

The anonymous letters urged them to 'use a bullet' on themselves

Residents in Dubbo, Walgett and Peak Hill had received disturbing notes

Farmers across NSW have become the targets of abusive letters urging them to 'use a bullet' on themselves if they 'can't handle' the drought.Several residents in Dubbo, Walgett and Peak Hill in the state's western region reported receiving the disturbing notes last month, police said.One of the letters, obtained by The Daily Telegraph , had been typed in a large font on white paper and is believed to have been hand delivered.'Hey loser, no one cares that you have to send livestock to slaughter,' the note states.'If you cannot handle the drought, use a bullet on yourself. You know you want to. No one cares whether you live or die, not even your family.''It is extremely important that these letters are not over-handled, both in a physical sense and by not disclosing information to fellow members of the public which may impact the investigation,' he said.'Victims should report the matter to local police in a very timely manner in order to increase our chances of resolving the nature of these letters.'Anyone who has received a similar letter is encouraged to contact their local police station and report the matter.'Police have not commented on who may be behind the disturbing notes but social media users have suggested they could have been sent by militant vegans.Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at: 1800 333 000.